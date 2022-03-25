Kendra Kilpatrick values consistency in the Stillwater High girls’ basketball program.
Because of circumstances out of her control, Kilpatrick realized she couldn’t always join her team in the gym when she wanted to be there. Each Wednesday, she had to undergo chemotherapy for breast cancer, and in October, she spent time in the hospital while the Lady Pioneers were competing.
It was a difficult choice, but at the end of the season, Kilpatrick decided stepping down from her position as head coach would be the best way to establish the stability she emphasizes. Kilpatrick, who led the Lady Pioneers this year to their first state tournament appearance since 2005, confirmed her decision Friday evening after meeting with her team.
“They have been so great and so understanding with me having to step away this year,” Kilpatrick said. “But I can’t ask them to do that again for a third year of just bearing with me and assistant coaches having to run practices and things like that. It’s not fair to them. They deserve a coach that can give 100% no matter what, and I wasn’t going to be able to dedicate 100% of my efforts to them.”
Kilpatrick is leaving after six seasons as head coach and seven as an assistant. Before she took over, she watched several head coaches cycle through the program and noticed the missing element.
“I just kept telling people, ‘If we could get consistency in the program, we could really develop this program,” Kilpatrick said.
When it was her turn to lead, she did. This season, the Lady Pioneers (14-14) pushed past multiple higher-ranked teams and secured a Class 6A state tournament berth.
Their 69% free-throw mark was the highest in program history, and several individuals left their names in the record book.
Freshman guard Janiyah Williams set a single-season scoring mark with 492 points, while junior forward Jacey Crawford had six blocks in a game against Edmond North and 54 blocks for the season, both program highs. Senior point guard Jayden Mason also set program records with 10 single-game assists against Tahlequah and 10 single-game steals against Westmoore.
Kilpatrick said it was great to end her career on a high note, but it also added to the emotions of her exit.
“It’s kind of hard to step away knowing I got the program where I want it to be,” Kilpatrick said. “I am proud of this program, and I am proud that Stillwater girls’ basketball is back on the map.”
Athletic director Tucker Barnard praised Kilpatrick, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, for her accomplishments during challenging times.
“To see the success that she had this year along with all the trials that she’s been enduring, just an incredible show of strength,” Barnard said. “I’m so proud of her and what she was able to do. Just to fight through all of that, I can’t imagine what that was like, but she’s been such a warrior. We’re definitely sad to see her go, but I’m glad that she’s going to be able to focus on trying to get healthy.”
Kilpatrick is also prioritizing her family. She and her husband, Ross, have two young children, Riley and Kendall. Kilpatrick said Riley cried when she heard the news – all her life, she’s known “Mama the coach.”
Kilpatrick chose to be there for her as “Mama.”
“I don’t know what my future looks like as far as cancer goes, and I want to spend as much time with my family and my children as I can,” Kilpatrick said. “In case something does happen, I don’t look back and regret, the last year of my life, I could have spent with my children, but instead I spent it working.”
Kilpatrick said she is regaining her strength and feeling healthier, but cancer has taught her nothing is guaranteed.
As she moves forward, she continues to cherish the bonds she built with her team.
She recalled a memory that always stands out: last year, on the morning she was preparing to undergo a mastectomy to remove her cancer, the Lady Pioneers arrived on her porch with flowers and prayers for her.
“I love these girls like they’re my own,” Kilpatrick said. “And they deserve so much, and they deserve the best.”
Kilpatrick said she strives for them to have a coach who genuinely cares.
Barnard said the job search will begin “relatively soon.” He said it’s important to find someone as soon as possible, but he also wants to prioritize finding the right person.
Kilpatrick agrees.
“The girls deserve a great coach, but they also deserve a great mentor,” Kilpatrick said. “And they deserve somebody who’s invested in them as people, and not just as a player.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.