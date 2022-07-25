Marcus Klingsick is grateful for the convenience of a five-minute drive to work.
It’s a little different from the two-and-a-half-hour road trip he made throughout the past couple of years.
Klingsick grew accustomed to frequently traveling between his residence in Stillwater and his temporary apartment in Tahlequah, piecing together a busy schedule that allowed him to coach the Tigers’ boys’ basketball team and go home to see family. This season, he won’t have to log as many miles on his vehicle.
Stillwater Public Schools hired Klingsick to teach math and coach the high school girls’ basketball team, and his condensed commute is one of several perks.
“I’ve spent a lot more time with family,” Klingsick said. “It’s just been a great experience. It kind of keeps me not being tired all the time, too, so I think that keeps me a lot fresher. I’m really appreciative (of) that.”
Klingsick is stepping in for Kendra Kilpatrick, who vacated the position in March after leading Stillwater to the state tournament for the first time since 2005. Kilpatrick, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020 and had to balance basketball games with treatment sessions, said she wanted her team’s new leader to provide consistency.
It might help if that coach is already comfortable in Stillwater.
Although Klingsick is originally from Amarillo, Texas, he has spent time in Pioneer Fieldhouse and in the classrooms at SHS. This is his second stint as a Stillwater math teacher – he held that job before accepting the position at Tahlequah, and in 2020, he coached Stillwater’s seventh-grade girls’ basketball team until the COVID-19 pandemic derailed the season.
His deep ties to the community extend beyond the public school system. Klingsick holds two degrees from Oklahoma State: one in computer science and another in math education. That second degree, which he obtained in 1995, was the key to his future.
“I’ve been teaching and coaching ever since,” Klingsick said.
He married a fellow teacher – Teresa Klingsick, who is now a career specialist at Meridian Technology Center – and they developed a plan as their careers progressed.
They would return to the college town where they met, work there for 10 or 15 years and then retire, spending their weeknights cheering in Gallagher-Iba Arena instead of grading papers.
They started to put that plan into action, both teaching in Stillwater, and it allowed them to be closer to their son, who spent his college years as an OSU basketball manager.
Then Klingsick’s path took an unexpected turn. Kilpatrick gave him the opportunity to lead the seventh-grade girls’ basketball team, and the brief 2019-20 season reignited his coaching ambitions, prompting him to go for the Tahlequah opening.
That didn’t change the Klingsicks’ vision. It was simply a detour, a different way to arrive at their goal. This summer, when Klingsick learned about the position at Stillwater, he realized it was his second chance to return and stay there.
“I was like, ‘This is a great opportunity to come back and spend the last few years (of my career) teaching and coaching,” Klingsick said. “And (I’m) really excited about it.”
From an administrative perspective, it was also a natural move.
Athletics director Brian Warwick said Klingsick was hired as a math teacher, and it worked that he fit into the coaching role.
“He’s got a very calm personality,” Warwick said. “He doesn’t get flustered one way or the other, so he has a very steady demeanor to him, which I think can be very positive to a lot of kids. … That vast experience he has, he brings a lot to the table in that aspect.”
Those experiences have sometimes brought adversity, particularly in Tahlequah. In 2020-21, the Tigers dealt with interruptions in their schedule because of COVID cases. The next season, they were thrown into competition with larger schools, jumping up to Class 6A. The Tigers managed 17 wins, but their record was dropped to 1-24 because they had an academically ineligible player, reported Byron Beers of the Tahlequah Daily Press.
Despite the Tigers’ tarnished record, Klingsick said he was proud to see his team handle the challenge of facing Class 6A opponents.
“The players did a really good job of getting to the level that we wanted to get to, and we played some really good basketball when it needed to be played down the stretch,” Klingsick said.
After gaining experience at Tahlequah and, previously, at other schools such as Sherman High in Texas, Klingsick is focused on his next step. He returned to Stillwater in time for basketball camps this summer, and he credited Kilpatrick for organizing everything, making his transition “seamless.”
Although Kilpatrick has parted with her coaching position, she will continue to work with Klingsick in the math department. While he teaches, Kilpatrick plans to take on a math intervention role, offering one-on-one instruction to students who need it.
On the basketball court, it’s Klingsick’s turn to take over. He said most of the players he knew from coaching seventh grade are no longer competing at Stillwater, but he has had time to start bringing his new team together at camp.
“We’ve been through three team camps, so I kind of know what to expect of them, and I know some things that we can work on to get better,” Klingsick said. “I’m excited about the process, and that was all possible because Kendra set everything up and got us going in the right direction, so I’m excited about that.”
