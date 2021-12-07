Jim Knowles represented Oklahoma State as the only defensive coach in school history to make the list of Broyles Award finalists.
Although he was one of an exclusive group of five, Knowles did not win the award. Josh Gattis, Michigan’s offensive coordinator/receivers coach, accepted the 2021 Frank Broyles Award, given to the top assistant coach in college football, during the ceremony Tuesday in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Gattis received the honor over Knowles, Baylor offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Jeff Grimes, Georgia defensive coordinator/outside linebackers coach Dan Lanning and Wake Forest offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Warren Ruggiero. Gattis has led the Wolverines’ offense through an ascent into the College Football Playoff. No. 2 Michigan will face third-ranked Georgia in the Orange Bowl semifinal game.
On the broadcast of the ceremony, Broyles Award founder David Bazzel said the votes “were the closest they’ve ever been.”
“That’s a compliment to all of you,” Bazzel added.
Although Knowles didn’t win, he garnered praise from fellow finalists, including Grimes, whose Baylor team defeated OSU in the Big 12 Championship Game.
“I’m still not quite sure how we won after Coach Knowles made us look silly for a while,” Grimes said.
OSU hasn’t had a Broyles Award finalist since 2010, when former offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen became the first in program history.
The award has been handed out since 1996, when it was given to then-Florida State defensive coordinator Mickey Andrews. Well-known former coaches, current broadcasters and representatives of the Football Writers Association of America choose the semifinalists, finalists and winner.
Before the results were announced, Knowles, whose defense leads all FBS teams in sacks (55) and tackles for loss (110), delivered a passionate speech. He gave credit to his former coaches, OSU administration, coach Mike Gundy and all of the Cowboys’ defensive players.
“Between those white lines, on that gridiron, on that field, that’s my church,” Knowles said. “I gotta tell you, that’s my church. That’s where I learned from all of these coaches, I learned how to believe in something greater than myself, to have faith, to have hope, to be committed and to be of service.
“And I will spend, and I have spent, and I will continue to spend the rest of my life just trying to give back some of that that I got, that was given to me freely. I’m gonna try to keep giving that away, and it’s a beautiful thing. It’s not a job. It’s a vocation. And if that’s my church, then being here today with these guys, the best in the business, with the legacy passed forward by other assistant coaches, to have my name somewhere in the realm with Coach (Frank) Broyles – that’s my church, this is my Christmas.”
