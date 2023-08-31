The Stillwater volleyball season is off to a rough start.
The Lady Pioneers are 1-10-1, with the latest 3-0 loss (21-25, 23-25, 20-25) coming at the hands of No. 8 Edmond Santa Fe in Stillwater’s home opener.
Coach Drue Brown hinted at an issue that runs much deeper than strategy or the standings: low team morale.
“It’s really hard to go out there and play every night when the morale is the way it is, and that’s on me as a coach,” Brown said. “I have to find a way to motivate my team. I take a lot of responsibility. I can’t blame my players.”
The Lady Pioneers’ night sunk in the second set when they led 18-14 and allowed the Wolves to storm back.
Brown said failing to close out has been the team’s biggest issue.
“When you blow a lead, it’s hard to stay motivated,” Brown said.”I just got to find a way to bring that fire out of them. My wife sits in the stands and she tells me sometimes it looks like I’m not bringing the fire, so I’ve made a note that I got to motivate them by my actions.”
Many coaches rely on their leaders to recognize the team’s emotions, and that’s no different for Brown. But the Lady Pioneers are lacking in the leadership department compared to years past, as they’ve returned just two starters: Olive Price and Caeli Schaefer.
There’s room for someone else to lead, but Brown puts 100 percent of the blame on himself, regardless.
“(Price) leads by example. She’s not going to be a verbal leader, and it’s hard to ask somebody that’s quiet to take a dominating vocal stance,” Brown said. “I learned a long time ago that leadership styles are different for everybody, and so you can’t force somebody into a leadership style that’s not their own. I don’t mind if a sophomore steps up as a vocal leader.”
Turning the program around is going to take time and patience, Brown said. The record may not reflect progression; he said the team is young, and he’s asking more of his five seniors than ever before.
“I’ve never felt pressure from the outside that it’s win now or I’m out of a job,” Brown said. “I won’t accept where we are record-wise, but we’re going to get it figured out. I have an amazing assistant coaching staff.”
Brown said there’s still time to turn things around. It starts Tuesday when the Lady Pioneers are back at home, hosting Yukon.
“I have some great girls. I would go to battle for them every day, but I’ve let them down,” Brown said. “So I’ve got to get my butt in gear and help them out.”
