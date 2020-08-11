Despite taking an early lead in the first inning, the Stillwater High softball team lost its first game of the 2020 season Monday night.
Stillwater took a lead over Class 5A defending state champ Piedmont, but errors piled up for the Lady Pioneers. They ended up falling 2-1.
“We were right in it and very competitive,” SHS coach Karie Linsenmeyer said. “We probably should have or could have won the game. They got their second run on an error. … I haven’t looked at the stats, but I bet we out hit them. We hit the ball the ball hard, but it was one of those days where it was just at them. We hit some balls deep, but their center field fence is pretty deep and we hit some balls to the fence. It was just a little bit unlucky.”
The Lady Pioneers lead 1-0 after the first inning, but gave up a pair of runs in the fourth inning. The second of those runs came on an error – an overthrow on a fake bunt where Piedmont tried to steal third base. Linsenmeyer said her team didn’t cover on the throw and Piedmont scored on the play.
Junior Makenzi Swick pitched for Stillwater and allowed only four hits while striking out three batters. SHS committed four errors in the loss.
Linsenmeyer said her team was missing two starters due to COVID-19. She also said not playing any preseason scrimmages was tough before opening the season.
“This whole thing is just messing with us,” Linsenmeyer said. “I’m sure we’re not the only ones, so we have to overcome just like anybody else.”
Stillwater will be playing in the Cushing Fall Classic this weekend, beginning with four pool play games on Thursday and Friday before bracket play Saturday.
“We have to keep working hard and hopefully we can get better,” Linsenmeyer said. “I’m just going to encourage my girls to play with passion, be competitive and see where it takes us.”
