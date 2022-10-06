Stillwater High softball left fielder Maggie Glasgow fondly remembers hitting a walk-off home run during the state tournament as a junior. It’s the very thing that made her eager to get back to state as part of her farewell tour this fall.
But a 13-3, run-rule loss to Owasso in the Stillwater Regional finals on Thursday afternoon at Couch Park effectively put the punctuation on her – along with three other seniors’ – high school careers and halted the Lady Pioneers’ chances of getting back in the mix at state.
“It just didn’t go the way we wanted it to today,” Glasgow said. “At the end of the day, they were the better team.”
For the second time in less than 24 hours, the Lady Pioneers (26-12) weren’t able to muster much with their bats, in part due to back-to-back dominant outings from Rams sophomore ace Addy Ewing.
And for the second time in less than 24 hours, Stillwater wasn’t able to limit Owasso’s (30-8) explosiveness at the plate.
“I think they pretty much did the same thing, pitching wise. They were just pitching in and out,” Stillwater coach Karie Linsenmeyer said. “For us, we were just trying to keep them off balance by throwing changeups and working both sides of the plate, and it just didn’t work out.”
Not only did the six-inning loss serve as the Lady Pioneers’ second defeat to the Rams in a 24-hour span, it was the first time Stillwater had been beaten by double digits since Sept. 29, 2020.
The Rams wasted little time showing they carried momentum from their 9-4 win over the Lady Pioneers on Wednesday evening into Thursday afternoon.
After Owasso center fielder Jayelle Austin led off the top of the first inning with a single, catcher Addi Drummond sent a two-run blast over the wall in left-center. An error put another runner on second base before another error plated the Rams’ third run.
With runners on second and third, the Lady Pioneers had a chance to respond to Owasso’s early scoring spurt with one of their own. Instead, a groundout stranded the runners and retired the side.
“Early in the count, we just weren’t hitting the ball like we said we were gonna do,” Glasgow said. “But sometimes we were making good contact, we were just getting unlucky with the plays.”
That was the trend until the bottom of the third inning. Owasso plated a couple of more runs in the bottom of the second. Stillwater put balls in play but struggled to find gaps in the Rams’ outfield.
Then, with their backs against the wall, it seemed as if the Lady Pioneers’ offense found life.
Glasgow plated Stillwater’s first run of the game with an RBI single, and designated player Alexus Elnes-Merriott used the following at-bat to tally a two-out, two-RBI double to make Owasso’s lead 5-3.
The production ended there, though, and the early game struggles returned.
Stillwater continued to put balls into play, but Owasso buckled down in the outfield to keep the Lady Pioneers’ bats in check.
“It’s pretty frustrating,” Stillwater senior shortstop Cash Herber said. “It’s just, like, you don’t know what else you can do because you’re trying everything you can and it’s just not working.”
Owasso scored another run in the bottom of the fourth, but the proverbial dagger from the Rams came in the top of the fifth, when they plated five more runs.
Despite missing out on the state tournament for only the second time in the last six seasons, Linsenmeyer doesn’t see this season as a waste. After the program graduated a bulk of its core in the spring, the Lady Pioneers weren’t projected to be in a position to host a regional tournament.
“They exceeded all expectations,” Linsenmeyer said. “I knew it would maybe be a roller-coaster ride, and it really wasn’t. We really did a pretty good job through the year until the end.
“We’ve played all the best teams, and we’ve held our own. We felt confident coming in, and for whatever reason, (the Rams) have our number.”
This year’s group of seniors includes Linsenmeyer’s daughter, Kaylee, and that’s what got to her in the aftermath of the season-ending loss.
The two will still have next summer together on the same travel team, but right then, in that very moment, she could only recollect on how far her daughter had come.
“I’m just proud of her. She’s turned herself into a very tremendous softball player,” Linsenmeyer said. “She’s a better player than I ever thought she’d be, and wherever she chooses to go, they’re gonna get a good softball player.”
With only having to say goodbye to four seniors, Stillwater will return a lot of familiar faces next fall, including freshmen battery mates in pitcher Audrina Herber and catcher Calle Cox.
But Linsenmeyer knows things won’t change unless the players want them to. If the Lady Pioneers want to make it back to the state tournament, and if they want to flip the script on how this season ended, the preparation for next year starts now.
“They’re gonna have to do the work. If they’re gonna settle for where they’re at, then we’re not gonna get any better,” Linsenmeyer said. “We have a really good eighth-grade group coming in, so I’m excited about that. Hopefully we can just kind of move right in and take from what we’ve started here.”
