The defense for the Stillwater High girls’ soccer team was consumed by the intensity of the Edmond North offense.
The Lady Pioneers (2-6) hosted the Edmond North Huskies (6-2) for their fourth district match of the year. SHS was 1-2 in the district with the Huskies ahead of them at 2-1. The Lady Pioneers looked to tie up the Huskies in the district, but the Huskies had other plans for the match. The Huskies defeated Stillwater, 8-1.
The Lady Pioneers have fallen to 2-7 on the season and 1-3 in the district. The Pioneers have four more matches left in the season with much to improve.
Coach Tanner Rivera emphasized what the Pioneers need to work on for the rest of the season.
“We have a hard time reading plays,” Rivera said. “We kind of react to everything and we wait to see what they do and then we react to that, but being able to read the play be like, ‘Okay, the ball is gonna come over here; I can get there before they get there and then maybe we can win the ball encounter.’ Too many times we just kind of react to things instead of reading and just anticipating.”
The first half was dominated by the Huskies.
The first 10 minutes of the match were spent almost entirely within Stillwater’s territory. With an offense that did not show any sign of fatigue or exhaustion, the Huskies were able to keep momentum and control the flow of the match.
The Lady Pioneers had a couple of counter attacks into Huskies’ territory, but the well-rested Edmond North defenders had no trouble stopping the Pioneers each time they entered their territory.
In the first half alone, the Huskies got 20 shots on goal. With a few shots hitting the crossbar or going wide left or right, the Lady Pioneers had a little luck in that regard, but Stillwater goalkeeper Marin Peoples was the real MVP in the first half for the Pioneers.
With six blocked shots in the first half, and a spectacular one-handed block around the 27-minute mark, Peoples was able to keep the Huskies from extending their lead even further.
“I gotta save it even though we’re down two, down three or down four,” Peoples said. “You just gotta save it. If you leave it all behind. It’s all in the past. You just focus on now.
“If I just continued focusing on the past, then my mental health isn’t that good on the field. So I just continue focusing on the future.”
The second half went slightly smoother for the Lady Pioneers.
Stillwater’s defense was able to hold what seemed as an unstoppable Huskies offense to three tallies in the second half. Peoples stepped up once again with three huge saves. With the SHS defense holding their own, the offense was able to shine stronger in the second half.
Well rested after halftime, the Lady Pioneers came out more aggressive on offense. The Pioneers spent more time in Huskies’ territory than in the first half.
At the 20-minute mark in the second half, the Lady Pioneers struck their lone goal. With a more aggressive offense in the second half, forward Karsen Cox was able to score for the Pioneers. Putting just one score on the board, Rivera emphasized what his players could do more efficiently on offense.
“It’s always tough when you play a team like Edmond North,” Rivera said. “We dropped some girls back to get a little more defensive. I liked our offensive shape in moments.
“I think we’ve got to work on our first touch with the ball to kind of keep it closer so that we can make the right decisions. But overall, I think we did what we could playing a team as good as Edmond North.”
