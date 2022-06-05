Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Some sun this morning with increasing clouds this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Scattered strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.