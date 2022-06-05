Oklahoma State brought another pitcher out of the bullpen, and Arkansas launched another baseball into it.
As the Razorbacks continued to capitalize on mistakes and use O’Brate Stadium as a stage for their home-run derby, the Cowboys’ eighth-inning collapse seeped into the ninth. Arkansas blazed past OSU, 20-12, on Saturday night in the Stillwater Regional, pushing the Cowboys into an elimination game against Missouri State set for noon Sunday.
In a back-and-forth affair that lasted nearly five hours, OSU (40-21) squandered a 7-2 lead and then a 10-5 lead, giving up 20 runs for the first time since facing Louisville in a 2007 super regional.
The Razorbacks (40-18) smashed seven home runs. Blunders stacked up for the Cowboys on the mound as they hit batters with pitches seven times.
And everything spiraled in the eighth inning.
“It was built on some free passes, and then they delivered some big swings,” OSU coach Josh Holliday said. “And that’s not a good recipe when you’ve got big, strong kids in the batter’s box and a little bit of an offensive ballpark in terms of the way it’s playing in the air.”
After junior reliever Roman Phansalkar (6-3) allowed a leadoff single and hit back-to-back batters with pitches in the eighth, pitching coach Rob Walton pulled him, striving to preserve a 10-8 lead. Starting third baseman Nolan McLean shifted to the mound and inherited the bases-loaded jam with no outs.
Instead of working out of it, he faced a recurring nightmare after striking out Brady Slavens on a 1-2 pitch.
The second out proved to be elusive when the parade of walks and hit-by-pitches began. The Razorbacks advanced around the bases as if they were playing a slow-motion game of musical chairs.
Third baseman Cayden Wallace drew a walk, cutting OSU’s lead to 10-9. Catcher Michael Turner also took a bases-loaded walk, tying the game, and right fielder Chris Lanzilli took a pitch to the thigh to bring in the Razorbacks’ go-ahead run.
After McLean walked second baseman Robert Moore – who tossed his bat, turned to the Arkansas dugout and screamed – Walton returned to the mound for another pitching change.
Right-handed sophomore Trevor Martin stepped onto the mound, and Arkansas shortstop Jalen Battles greeted him with a grand slam, turning the first pitch he saw into a moonshot to left field.
The Razorbacks’ lead ballooned to 16-10.
Martin and the defense stabilized to record the final two outs, but OSU’s problems were insurmountable. Relievers Bayden Root and Ryan Ure navigated the ninth inning, and Lanzilli connected with Ure’s second pitch, blasting it into OSU’s bullpen for a three-run homer before the Razorbacks added their final run on a single and an error.
Before the Cowboys caved in, they had compiled a highlight reel.
Freshman second baseman Roc Riggio went 4 for 5 at the plate with five RBIs. Sophomore catcher Chase Adkison went 2 for 4 with one RBI, and sophomore center fielder Caeden Trenkle made a gem of a diving catch to protect the Cowboys’ lead in the top of the sixth.
The breakdown overshadowed it all, planting a big roadblock in the glimmering road to Omaha for the NCAA tournament's seventh overall seed.
“It’s a team game, and it is what it is,” Holliday said. “(Riggio) had a nice game, but we lost.”
The Cowboys have to make a quick turnaround from a late, disappointing night. As Adkison struck out swinging for the final out, the clock turned from 10:58 to 10:59, one minute short of five hours since the game’s 6 p.m. start.
About 13 hours after falling to Arkansas, OSU will have to take on Missouri State. If the Cowboys win, then a Sunday night rematch with the Razorbacks awaits them.
“We know what kind of ball club we have,” Trenkle said. “It’s just staying confident and making sure we get to bed tonight, we can get some food in the morning, and then just recovering our bodies. Other than that, just staying confident and being ourselves.”
