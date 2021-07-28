OKLAHOMA CITY — The University of Oklahoma isn’t the only one rocking the world of football conferences, with its plan to move from the Big 12 to the SEC.
An Owasso lawmaker is preparing to host an interim study later this year probing the feasibility of creating an 11-member Oklahoma-only Division 2 athletic conference.
State Rep. Mark Vancuren, R-Owasso, said Oklahoma currently has 11 Division 2 universities and colleges competing in three different athletic conferences that now require the teams to travel up to 500 miles away, as far as Nebraska and south Texas.
“Whenever I see that we’ve gotten schools that haven’t had winning records, and we’re competing against schools throughout the state, I don’t understand why we would want to drive or travel long distances and not be able to compete with those teams when we could do something right here in the state of Oklahoma, and it would be more beneficial to everyone,” he said.
Vancuren said he has been mulling over the pros and cons of a potential realignment long before OU and Texas announced their plans at the Division 1 level.
Vancuren said merging all of Oklahoma’s Division 2 schools into a new conference — the Oklahoma Athletic Conference — would save taxpayers money on travel, and could reignite intrastate rivalries that once existed when most universities competed in the same athletic districts.
“All of those regional rivalries become something that creates interest and creates a draw that would make people want to go see those games, and therefore they’d make more money,” Vancuren said.
He also said his study is intended simply to kick off a voluntary conversation about the pros and cons of creating an Oklahoma-only Division 2 conference. He said he hasn’t yet sought feedback from the state’s Division 2 schools.
“There would be growing pains, but over the long haul of having a conference with just Oklahoma schools, I think that it would be something that would be extremely beneficial,” he said.
Oklahoma’s Division 2 colleges currently participate in the three conferences. According to their respective websites:
Oklahoma teams participating in the Great American Conference include East Central University, Southern Nazarene University, Northwestern Oklahoma State University, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, Southwestern Oklahoma State University, Oklahoma Baptist University, Oklahoma Christian University and Rogers State University.
Lone Star Conference members include Oklahoma Christian University and Cameron University.
Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association members include the University of Central Oklahoma, Northeastern State University, and Rogers State.
Some schools are involved in two different conferences depending on the sport.
But such a move might meet opposition from the schools themselves.
“Decision-making pertaining to athletic programs at public colleges and universities is within the exclusive purview of the institutions and their respective governing boards, which have the legal authority and responsibility for institutional governance,” said Angela Caddell, a spokeswoman for the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, in an email.
Northeastern State University, in Tahlequah, which “is a proud member” of the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association, is firmly committed to the league and its member institutions, said Matt Cochran, director of athletics.
“Undoubtedly, we have fierce rivalries, and lengthy storied histories with our sister institutions in Oklahoma,” he said. “Knowing the landscape of college athletics is ever-changing in regard to conference alignment, we will continue to monitor these trends — locally, regionally and nationally — to ensure we are maximizing what is truly best for our university, our student-athletes and coaches and our alumni.”
Officials with East Central University, in Ada, and Rogers State University, in Claremore, did not respond to a request for comment as of deadline.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
