When I graduated from Oklahoma State University in 2021, I thought I’d leave Stillwater in the rearview for the rest of my life.
It was nothing personal against the town. I believe I will always look back on those three years as the most influential of my adult life, but at that time, I was ready for something new.
Then, my brother shocked me and decided to follow in my footsteps to study sports media at OSU, and suddenly I felt like I was losing out on something. Graduating a semester earlier than expected meant I missed the opportunity to share Stillwater with him.
I carried that with me as I began my first job out of college, covering local sports in Laredo, Texas. So, when I saw the News Press had a reporter opening, the thought of returning to Stillwater was a desirable one.
Loyal readers will know I have spent the past nine months writing for the news section. I was a bit surprised by how much personal satisfaction I got from covering local elections and court hearings.
Still, I couldn’t say yes fast enough when Editor Beau Simmons told me I could move one room over into sports. My byline will occasionally reappear on the front page, and I’d like to thank everyone who has supported my work, as well as Jessica Marshall’s before I make the permanent move.
I think the newspaper industry getting shredded in America is potentially a major crisis – albeit a predictable one in the digital age. I’m not the first person to point this out, but it bears mentioning that people will say papers like the Wall Street Journal or New York Times will always be around.
And that’s likely true. People shouldn’t worry about a lack of White House coverage, but smaller news outlets will one day be under serious duress. The return on investment for a newspaper employing a full-time local courts reporter such as myself is negligible, in my opinion. But the reporting we do has a tangible impact on people’s lives.
The community’s support is the only reason it’s still around. So thank you, and I hope you continue to support the news section’s great work.
With that being said, the move to sports is truly a full circle moment for me. I started covering sports at the O’Colly in 2019, but COVID-19 and an early graduation denied me the full experience. I never went to a Big 12 Media Day. I’ve never even spoken to Mike Gundy face-to-face. Awkward virtual interviews will not be missed.
I’m excited to share a press box with my brother for the first time. That will be a special moment for our mom to see her sons living their dreams.
I’m excited for the coming weeks and months to share what I hope is a new, unique voice that fills you in on the pulse of sports in Stillwater from OSU to the Pioneers and the surrounding area.
I’m excited to work with Jon Walker. We’re as driven as ever and ready to work.
I thought I had to leave Stillwater to find what I was looking for. But it turns out this is exactly where I needed to be.
Thanks to everyone who has helped me get to where I am now, from family and friends to educators and coworkers.
Marcus Trevino is a sports reporter for The Stillwater News Press. He can be contacted at mtrevino@stwnewspress.com.
