One of the top defenders for the Oklahoma State men’s basketball team will not be returning to Stillwater next season.
Matt Norlander of CBS Sports reported Tuesday that senior guard Isaac Likekele has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Likekele confirmed the news in an Instagram post.
"After talking to my family and other people who have been with me on this journey, I've decided to not declare for the 2022 NBA Draft and instead enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer," Likekele said in the post. "Running my own race at my own pace is what I've always done, and it has gotten me exactly where God wants me to be. I'm excited to see what the next chapter holds for me."
Likekele was the first player in program history to have 1,000 points, 600 rebounds and 400 assists.
In his career with the Cowboys, Likekele averaged 8.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, while also racking up 160 steals and 30 blocks. He started in 110 games and played in 114 during his Cowboy career. Likekele was the only member of OSU's 2018 recruiting class to stay through four seasons.
In the 2018-19 season, he joined Marcus Smart as the only Cowboy freshmen to ever produce 120-plus assists and 40-plus steals in a season - tallying 126 assists that season, which trailed only Smart for most assists by a freshman in program history.
In his sophomore season, he earned honorable mention All-Big 12 honors - as voted on by league coaches - after he was the only Big 12 player to average 4.5 assists, 1.9 steals and 5.6 rebounds per game. He became just the third player in program history to post 100 assists and 40 steals as both a freshman and a sophomore - joining Smart and Byron Eaton.
In the 2020-21 season, he was named an honorable mention All-Big 12 player for a second straight season.
This past season, Likekele led the team in assists with 3.4 per game, and was second on the team in steals (37) and rebounds (165), while averaging 7.1 points per game.
Likekele won a gold medal with Team USA in the 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup - a team that also included future Cowboy and No. 1 overall draft pick Cade Cunningham.
Likekele is the fourth Cowboy - but first starter - to enter the portal following a season in which Oklahoma State finished in the middle of the Big 12 standings despite knowing they wouldn’t be eligible to play in the postseason, which they likely would have done had it not been for an NCAA postseason ban. Also leaving were Keylan Boone, who signed with Pacific, Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, who signed with Georgia, and Donovan Williams.
The departure of Likekele will put the program into the hands of junior Avery Anderson III, who started in all 30 games alongside Likekele this past season.
Anderson averaged a team-leading 12.1 points per game, and his 68 assists trailed only Likekele. Anderson also led the team in steals with 53. However, he is now the only pure point guard on the roster with the departure of Likekele.
"Graduating from Oklahoma State will be one of my biggest achievements," Likekele said on Instagram. "I want to thank the staff, players and community for everything you've done."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.