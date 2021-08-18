After two busy weeks of fall camp, the Stillwater High football team will reach a checkpoint for measuring its progress since summer.
Are the receivers picking up on strategies for separating themselves from defenders? Are the defensive linemen paying attention to footwork and hand placement? How will starting quarterback Gage Gundy fare against unfamiliar opponents?
Coach Tucker Barnard identified all of these as areas to evaluate, and he will look for the answers to those questions when the Pioneers play in their home scrimmage at 7 p.m. Friday. Stillwater will welcome Yukon, Norman and Ponca City to Pioneer Stadium, and the rotating format gives the Pioneers an opportunity to match up against different offenses and defenses.
“You want to see if you’re getting your plays executed at a higher level,” Barnard said. “…It’s really just a comparison to see where you have been and where you are now.”
Many athletes have showed promise in fall camp, but intrasquad practices can’t provide a full picture of the Pioneers’ abilities to work as a unit and overcome challenges on the fly. Although the scrimmage will differ from a regular season game, it will offer some insight into how Stillwater reacts to unpredictable schemes. Senior middle linebacker Gabe Brown said competing against new opponents is the part of Friday night he looks forward to most.
“I’d say just getting to go full speed and just getting to unleash on other people,” Brown said. “We’ve been going against each other, so we kind of have to hold it back a little bit, but it will be good to let go.”
Brown, an Oklahoma State commit, has plenty of experience against high-level opponents, but for some of his young teammates, the scrimmage will serve as an introduction to varsity competition. Barnard is figuring out which newcomers can make an impact this season, particularly as linemen.
“It’s not a finished product,” Barnard said. “We’ve still got a couple weeks before the season. … (We’re) finding out where they are and what things we need to continue to work on and what things they’ve really improved, but the offensive line and the defensive line are kind of really the starting points.”
Recognizing young potential is especially important for the Pioneers after losing a talent-heavy senior class that included running back Qwontrel Walker, who left his name all over Oklahoma’s prep football record books and led the way to a 9-1 season last year. Sophomore Holden Thompson is expected to assume the starting tailback role, and the Pioneers will also depend on offensive production from upperclassmen such as senior wide receiver Ty Smithton.
“There’s more pressure,” Smithton said. “You have to show what you can do, and people are relying on you, so it makes you work a lot harder.”
With an altered starting lineup, the Pioneers maintain confidence that they can win a state championship. Barnard said they play for the end, and everything they accomplish now can be a step toward postseason success. After the scrimmage, Stillwater will open its season with a road game against Edmond Santa Fe at 7 p.m. Sept. 3.
“You just kind of get into that place where you’re ready to go against somebody else instead of your own guys,” Barnard said. “So I’m just excited to see how they’ve progressed and how they look compared to team camp this summer.”
