Cory Bales can depend on the Morrison High football team’s veteran leadership, but he is also looking for emerging talent during fall camp.
Practice is in full swing for the Wildcats this week, giving longtime coach Bales an opportunity to see how the newcomers mesh with the rest of the roster. Many of Morrison’s athletes bring playoff experience to the team – the Wildcats won three postseason games last year. This year, the offensive skill positions are largely filled with returners, but the other side of the ball will look a little different.
“Defensive-wise, that’s where we’re gonna have to plug most of our holes,” Bales said. “We lost quite a bit on the defensive side of the ball.”
Bales said Morrison will have five spots for new defensive starters until Harlee Goldman, a returning starting linebacker, is done with military basic training.
The Wildcats are also missing Bo Galloway and Norman Lewis, who are rehabilitating from injuries that occurred when a vehicle hit them head-on during the summer. Since the collision, which also resulted in the death of Lewis’ sister, Madicyn, the Morrison community has raised thousands of dollars for the teenagers and their families.
“This community is very, very supportive,” Bales said.
Although Galloway and Lewis aren’t with the Wildcats in person, Bales said his players are doing a great job of staying in touch with them. The team is bonded on and off the field, and Bales is striving to identify new starters who fit into the close-knit unit.
To fill those openings, Bales can rely on kids who have the grittiness and work ethic that define Morrison’s historically successful program. Bales said they can’t focus on making big plays for themselves.
“You’ve gotta hold your ground there,” Bales said. “You’ve gotta be tough.”
The Wildcats are already showing that persistence in fall camp, running drills and routes while the sun beats down on their grassy practice field during the afternoon. Because many football players participate in summer athletic events, it’s become easier for them to adapt to the heat of fall camp, Bales said. But he also recognizes the importance of resting and staying hydrated.
“They’re coming in here and they’re ready to go physically, conditioning-wise and everything,” Bales said. “But obviously there’s a lot of breaks. … You have more breaks built in your practice schedule and go from there.”
The Wildcats are preparing to start their season Sept. 3 with a home game against Oklahoma Christian. Bales said the district is packed with strong teams, but he strives for Morrison to improve each week, sticking to its pattern from last season.
“You hope by about midway through the (schedule) that you’re there, and that’s kind of where we hit (our) stride last year,” Bales said. “It was kind of a crazy year, and we played a lot of teams that weren’t necessarily on our schedule. But once we got to playoffs, we were pretty good, and that’s why we were able to advance as far as we did.”
