'Battle-tested': Stillwater football team learning lessons from early challenges before facing U.S. Grant

Halfway into the regular season, the Stillwater High football team has endured a demanding schedule.
The Pioneers couldn’t make a gradual climb up to the most challenging matchups. Instead, the top half of their schedule was stuffed with intense competition, including reigning state champion Bixby and two tough district teams in Deer Creek and Del City. All of Stillwater’s first five opponents are ranked in the top halves of their districts.
Throughout the gauntlet, the Pioneers have sealed wins in cinematic fashion and fallen on the wrong side of blowout victories, but all of these situations have shown coach Tucker Barnard how his team responds to trials.
“I don’t think it’s even close, probably – we’ve not had any first five games in my time here that were as tough as these first five games,” Barnard said. “So I’d say we’re pretty battle-tested. We have an opportunity now to fix all the things that we’ve seen.”
The Pioneers can zero in on these areas of improvement as they prepare for their sixth game of the season, a matchup against U.S. Grant at 7 p.m. Friday at Speegle Stadium. Stillwater (3-2 overall, 1-1 Class 6A-II District 1) is striving to bounce back from its 30-7 loss to Del City, the team that stands atop the district alongside Midwest City.
Since the preseason, Barnard has continually described his team as “calm” and quietly confident in comparison to some of the previous groups he has coached, and this week, their energy is even more businesslike. As of Wednesday morning, he noted that a solemn attitude has replaced the usual enthusiasm that fills the locker room before practice, but this doesn’t mean the Pioneers are feeling sorry for themselves.
Instead, it’s a likely indicator that they’re taking their responsibilities seriously.
“It feels like that’s related to their focus,” Barnard. “It seems like it’s carried over into practice. We’ve had two really good days of work, and I don’t know that it’s necessarily all connected or not, but I feel pretty good about where we are today.”
Unlike Stillwater’s first two district opponents, U.S. Grant (2-3, 0-2) is heading into their matchup looking for a turnaround from a three-game losing streak. The Generals opened the season on a high note with wins against Western Heights and Capitol Hill but scored fewer than 10 points in every game since then, including a shutout loss to rival program Southeast.
Stillwater planned to host U.S. Grant during the past season, but the game was canceled because of COVID-19, meaning Friday will be the first time these teams have faced each other since 2015.
That year, the Pioneers and then-quarterback Jace Brownlee dominated the Generals 49-6. Despite U.S. Grant’s recent losses, Barnard said he has noticed improvements in the Generals on film since then.
“What I’ve seen on video is a team that’s struggling, but I see some pieces where they’ve got some really good players doing really good things,” Barnard said. “...You absolutely see flashes of really good play, certainly out of a few positions.”
Jeremiah Barkus, who plays quarterback and receiver, and offensive lineman Arnold Ortiz are two of the Generals’ senior leaders this season.
The Pioneers are entering the matchup without one of their key veterans, linebacker Gabe Brown, who was sidelined during the Del City game with a walking boot on his right foot.
Barnard has referred to Brown as someone who “sets the tone” for the team, so his absence is noticeable, but senior cornerback Eli Williams has stepped up as a motivator. Barnard said Williams even suggested some defensive adjustments against Del City so he could contribute to stopping the run game, showing willingness to move from his usual spot if it meant he could help his team.
“We were really impressed with just his mindset when things weren’t going well for us,” Barnard said. “...I think it was just a level of dedication and trying to take on responsibility that we saw from him that was certainly welcomed.”
This type of leadership can fuel the Pioneers as they concentrate on the lessons they have learned from the first half of their schedule. They still have five regular-season matchups left, and though the Del City game is behind them, takeaways from the defeat could shape their mindsets through the rest of the season.
“I think they’ve kind of recovered from a little bit of the sting of the loss last week,” Barnard said. “But maybe it’s helped us to refocus a little bit and make sure we’re not overlooking anything.”
Follow News Press sports reporter Hallie Hart on Twitter @halliehart for updates from Stillwater High football games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.