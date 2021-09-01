Tucker Barnard notices how everyone acts when Gabe Brown is on the field.
With senior linebacker Brown in the lineup, the Stillwater High football team takes its responsibilities seriously. If someone loses focus in practice and starts joking around too much, Brown reminds his teammates of their purpose. He influences them not with fiery pep talks or demonstrative celebrations, but with a quiet, professional approach to the game.
“He’s the tone setter for the group,” Barnard said. “He really is. There’s no question about that.”
Barnard, the Pioneers’ coach, has worked with Brown for five years, watching Brown consistently tackle his tasks with this distinctive, no-nonsense mindset. He was one of several kids who started training in the weight room the summer before his seventh-grade year, and even then, Barnard regarded him as a middle-school-aged businessman.
Brown’s impact on the Pioneers is especially perceptible now that he has returned after swiftly recovering from an ACL injury and missing summer 7-on-7 competition. The speed of his rehabilitation process has surprised many people around him, including Barnard.
“With Gabe, it was like we kind of blinked our eyes and turned around, and he’s in a squat rack again,” Barnard said. “…I’ve even talked to some of the doctors that he had seen, and they were just amazed at the structure of his knee, leg, and how quickly it healed.”
For a while, Brown didn’t realize what had happened.
He tore his left ACL during the Pioneers’ state semifinal loss to Choctaw in late November, but he continued to play, unaware of the extent of his injury. Maybe he tweaked his knee a bit, but it wasn’t anything that could keep him from fighting alongside his teammates until Choctaw sealed Stillwater’s fate with a last-second field goal.
About a month and a half later, Brown noticed something strange during baseball practice.
As he rounded the bases, he felt like his left knee could give out, he said. He still wasn’t overly concerned, but he had it examined as a precaution. That was when he received the unexpected news about his ACL injury.
Some people told him it might take at least nine months to heal, Brown said, but he figured an optimistic attitude could ease the process along.
“I was determined,” Brown said. “And I had a mindset in my head that I was gonna get out there and just progress and rehab as fast and as efficient as I could.”
From a safety standpoint, Barnard has to pay attention to make sure injured kids don’t return to the field before they are medically cleared.
To Barnard’s amazement, Brown was ready to play again by summertime.
Sometimes, Barnard even asked for text messages from Brown’s doctors to double check that it was OK for him to be active. Barnard always received the go-ahead, and though Barnard and Brown agreed for him to stay out of 7-on-7 competition as a precaution, he was medically available.
“I think he was just so far ahead of what the track was that (doctors) laid out initially that to us, it felt really fast,” Barnard said.
The speedy recovery fits Brown’s character. Barnard said Brown possesses not only natural abilities, but also a work ethic that drives him to excel. Brown credited his parents, Matt and Sherri, for teaching him the importance of effort.
As Brown enters his senior season, he also finds motivation from a former teammate. He looked up to his friend Luke McEndoo, a walk-on Cowboy Back at OSU, and without McEndoo’s presence among the Pioneers, Brown is devoted to rallying the group.
“I’m trying to kind of take after him on some leadership traits,” Brown said. “I think it’s good for me to be a vocal leader and (a) lead-by-actions kind of guy. If everyone’s gonna look at me as the leader, I need to lead by example.”
There’s another way Brown is following McEndoo’s precedent.
Brown has committed to the Cowboys, who offered him a scholarship in September 2020. He has received interest from other schools, but Barnard said Brown has essentially closed his recruiting, sticking to a dream of playing for his hometown university.
“It’s kind of like a second family away from your family, even though I’m really like five minutes away from where I’m living,” Brown said. “It’s just the coaches and the guys, and everyone here is just great.”
But Brown isn’t rushing to start college. Although he retains his businesslike dedication to the game, he also strives to find the fun in every senior milestone, starting with the Pioneers’ season opener at Edmond Santa Fe on Friday.
“This is my last first game as a senior, so this is my last year with all the guys and all the coaches,” Brown said. “So I think it’s really good for me and a lot of the seniors just to take it in and enjoy the experience.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.