'Calm and collected': Stillwater High football team maintaining steady confidence leading up to Del City game

Before the season started, coach Tucker Barnard sensed the Stillwater High football team’s ability to stay composed and confident during critical moments.
The Pioneers’ defining traits were clear to him during fall camp. He noted that this group isn’t full of boisterous, larger-than-life personalities, but a steady, unflappable sense of leadership runs through the team.
Since then, the Pioneers have put this levelheaded approach into action, and they are maintaining it as they prepare for another highly competitive Class 6A-II District 1 game. Stillwater takes on Del City at 7 p.m. Thursday at Pioneer Stadium.
“We’ve been playing them in district for the last couple of years, and it’s been tough ballgames,” Barnard said. “… It will be a challenge, I’m sure.”
The Pioneers’ second home game of the season might be a demanding one, but they have shown they can thrive in down-to-the-wire situations.
On Friday, they opened district play with a 35-28 double-overtime win at Deer Creek-Edmond, bouncing back from a 28-point loss to Bixby. In the final seconds of regulation, junior quarterback Gage Gundy connected with senior receiver Ty Smithton for a touchdown to extend the game, and the Pioneers’ defensive stronghold denied the Antlers of their last chance to score in second overtime.
It happened only two weeks after Stillwater sneaked past non-district opponent Mustang, 32-28, thanks to Gundy’s deep fourth-down touchdown pass to sophomore receiver Heston Thompson with 49 seconds left.
After two games with dramatic but rewarding endings for the Pioneers, Barnard said he thinks he prefers the high morale they gain from close victories over the confidence they get from lopsided wins.
“Sometimes, I think (a blowout victory) maybe gives you a little bit of a false confidence,” Barnard said. “So good for us to have to play a couple of really tight ballgames like that.”
As district play continues, the Pioneers might find themselves in more of those situations. There is parity among the teams leading the district – Stillwater, Del City, Midwest City and Putnam City North all have 3-1 overall records and started their district schedules 1-0. Barnard predicted Del City and Putnam City North will give Stillwater the most competition for the top spot.
The Eagles are rolling into this week’s matchup against Stillwater with a three-game win streak. Most recently, Del City throttled Northwest Classen 62-0 at home, and the Eagles have also recorded victories against Bishop McGuinness and Carl Albert, two prominent forces in Class 5A football.
Like Gundy, Del City quarterback Virgil Yates has proven he can make clutch plays, sending the Eagles past Bishop McGuinness 27-21 with a scramble for a touchdown in overtime.
Although Barnard recognizes Del City’s skill in multiple position groups, the Pioneers are keeping their determination level high. Senior offensive lineman JaKobe Sanders said his team is feeling good going into this week.
“We’re getting locked in on the details,” Sanders said. “And we’re just gonna continue: continue playing, continue winning.”
As a third-year starter, Sanders embraces the opportunity to set an example for his young teammates alongside other leaders such as Gundy and senior linebacker Gabe Brown.
“(Young teammates) look to me and see that I’m calm and collected in the moment,” Sanders said. “And so they’re able to do their job as if it’s just first down and 10 in the first quarter.”
That mindset led to the plays that impressed Barnard against Mustang and Deer Creek. Now, if a similar scenario presents itself against Del City, the Pioneers know what to do.
“It’s a quiet confidence, but we’ve had to earn it,” Barnard said. “Hopefully, that will serve us well later.”
