A few questions remain, but most of the Oklahoma State football team’s starting lineup is set.
The Cowboys released their depth chart Thursday morning, nine days before their opener against Missouri State at Boone Pickens Stadium. The defense is loaded with experience, the offensive line has been replenished after a tough season and the offensive skill positions will feature several emerging stars.
“We have a few young players that will have the chance to get out and compete some based on where we’re at in the depth chart,” coach Mike Gundy said. “And we’re just pushing forward.”
Spencer Sanders returns for his third season as starting quarterback, and though he will no longer hand the ball to Chuba Hubbard or connect with Tylan Wallace for a touchdown pass, offensive depth isn’t an issue.
Tay Martin, a senior transfer from Washington State, is set to replace Wallace as the Z receiver. Redshirt senior Braydon Johnson and sophomore Brennan Presley are also listed as first-string receivers, and Blaine Green is the lone freshman who has secured a starting role.
Gundy explained why Green stands out.
“He’s very physical,” Gundy said. “He’s 215 pounds and picked the system up early and stayed healthy. That allows him to get a chance.”
Presley, who wowed fans in the Cheez-It Bowl with 118 receiving yards for three touchdowns, is expected to play an active role on special teams as the starting kick returner and punt returner.
With several responsibilities to balance, Presley has showed Gundy he can handle everything. Gundy said the Cowboys don’t tackle returners in practice, but Presley requested to wear flags to see if his teammates could bring him down or if he could sneak past them.
“Brennan, he has a different train of thought at times,” Gundy said. “That’s the first time I’ve been asked (about wearing flags).”
The Cowboys also have a plethora of talent at running back, and no one is designated as the first-string guy. Instead, the word “or” appears between several names: redshirt seniors LD Brown and Dezmon Jackson, sophomore Dominic Richardson and redshirt senior Jaylen Warren, a transfer from Utah State.
Gundy said this is the first time he has had so many options at running back, and in this case, uncertainty about who will earn the starting spot is a good problem to have.
“If we have 40 rushes a game, perfect scenario would be 10s across the board,” Gundy said. “Will it happen that way? I doubt it. If somebody gets hot, they’ll stay, but we do have the luxury of not letting one player get completely fatigued and/or getting beat up throughout the season.”
Another mystery exists at left tackle. Redshirt sophomores Taylor Miterko and Caleb Etienne, a 6-foot-7, 350-pound transfer who initially played at Fort Scott Community College in Kansas, are vying for the spot. Gundy didn’t name a starter, but he said he expects to see Miterko and Etienne on the field against Missouri State.
“We all know that some young men play differently in games than others, so I think both of them deserve a chance to get out there and compete,” Gundy said.
Danny Godlevske, a 300-pound transfer center from Miami University in Ohio, brings experience and size to the offensive line, and left guard Josh Sills returns as a leader at the line of scrimmage.
On defense, the Cowboys have veterans in every position group. Redshirt senior Devin Harper is stepping up to fill Amen Ogbongbemiga’s place as a starting linebacker alongside Malcolm Rodriguez, and Missouri transfer Christian Holmes is listed as a first-string cornerback with Jarrick Bernard-Converse.
The strong core of safeties – Tanner McCalister, Tre Sterling and Kolby Harvell-Peel – is back for another season, and the defensive line also provides experience. Although Cameron Murray has graduated, redshirt senior Brendon Evers or redshirt sophomore Jayden Jernigan will take over for him at defensive tackle.
“We’ll know a lot more about our football team in a month, but I’m excited about where we’re at,” Gundy said. “I’m excited where the team is from a competitive standpoint.”
