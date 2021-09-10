Football is back at Pioneer Stadium, and coach Tucker Barnard expects Stillwater High’s first home game of the season to be a high-intensity matchup.
The Pioneers are hosting non-district opponent Mustang at 7 p.m. Friday. During the past season, Stillwater defeated the Broncos 62-21 on the road, but to Barnard, the sizable victory seemed like a nail-biter at times. This year, he anticipates a similar level of competitiveness.
“It just feels like you found some points (last year) that maybe weren’t real easy to get,” Barnard said. “So we know it’s gonna be a real physical game with their size and the way that they play, and the way that we play. We’re probably gonna try to run the ball right at each other a lot, so just a real physical game is kind of the expectation.”
The Class 6A-II Pioneers and the Class 6A-I Broncos relied on that physicality during their season openers, each claiming a win last Friday. With 296 rushing yards, Stillwater rolled past Edmond Santa Fe 30-20 at Wolves Stadium. Mustang torched perennial rival Yukon 48-7 as junior Jacobe Johnson accelerated the Broncos’ momentum.
Barnard mentioned Johnson, a wide receiver and defensive back, as a player to watch, and he isn’t the only standout.
Although the Broncos, like Stillwater, have an influx of newcomers in the starting lineup, their size across the field makes their presence more like that of a veteran group.
“I think what jumps off the video at me initially is just the size,” Barnard said. “...Big offensive linemen, big fullbacks, big wide receivers and DBs, they’re just big all over the place. They’ve got some upper-end talent.”
Last year, the Pioneers relied on their premier skill player, senior running back Qwontrel Walker, to kick their offense into high gear against Mustang. On the first snap, Walker broke away for an 80-yard touchdown, setting the stage for the victory.
Without Walker, the Pioneers have to find other ways to hold their own against Mustang, and their season opener provided some indicators about who can power the run game. Junior Noah Roberts and sophomore Holden Thompson each had 27 carries for 153 and 95 yards, respectively.
“I want to have the same attitude as I had going into the last game, just work hard and run 100 percent the whole time,” Roberts said. “I’ll try to do whatever I can to help the team wherever it’s at: receiver, running back, wherever.”
The Pioneers laid their offensive foundation in the season opener, but this week, they’re striving to branch out. Barnard said he would like to see the Pioneers try to make more pass plays on the perimeter and find out what they can accomplish there.
While they tinkered with strategies during practice this week, they had to compensate for holes in the lineup. As of Wednesday evening, the team had no new COVID-19 cases, Barnard said, but some players had to sit out because of injuries and non-COVID illnesses.
“We’ve been kind of playing musical chairs with several kids at different positions,” Barnard said.
He said he hopes everyone who is able to return can do so by Friday, but one Pioneer, kicker Corbin Grant, is likely out for the season with an undisclosed injury that occurred last Friday. While quarterback Gage Gundy will continue to handle punting responsibilities, Chase Edwards will fill in for Grant during kickoffs and PAT and field goal attempts.
“He was a JV kicker for us last year and did a really nice job, so we’ve got a lot of confidence in him,” Barnard said.
Despite the lineup shuffles, the Pioneers are ready for an opportunity to play at home, and Roberts said they have scouted their opponent well.
“I think the guys are, mentally and physically both, I think they’re pretty good,” Barnard said. “I think they’re locked in and seem to be focused on what we’ve got in front of us.”
