GUTHRIE – Jaden Riley dove headfirst into home plate, causing a scene that resembled something out of a baseball painting.
Riley, the Oklahoma Dirt Bag center fielder who bolted home from third during a wild pitch, arrived just ahead of the relay throw.
His successful lunge for the plate triggered a billowing dust cloud that covered everything but the occasional flash of color contained in the red, white and blue Dirt Bag uniform before disappearing as quickly as it arose in the strong wind.
The Stillwater-based OK Dirtbags won both games of their Friday afternoon doubleheader at the 2021 Brad Holt Memorial Tournament, clinching the championship title.
Riley’s score at the plate was the sixth run of the sixth inning for the Dirt Bags in their opening game against the Clinton Red Tornadoes.
Though the Red Tornadoes jumped out to an early lead courtesy of a Caden Powell home run, the Dirt Bags battled back and rode a big sixth inning to a 12-7 victory.
”I’ll tell you one thing about all these kids here that have played, even the ones that played growing up when we had travel ball, is they don’t give up,” Dirt Bag coach Les Little said. “Whenever they get behind, they don’t see it as we're done. They fight back and keep going until they catch them.”
Little got big hits from multiple players and emphasized the team win.
“Reese Wilson, the guy that led off with a home run, he did a great job,” Little said. “Jake (Little) had a bunch of RBIs, Collen (Campbell) had RBIs. Brock (Littau) pitched well at the end, Bougie (Cameron) came in and he pitched well. I could go on about all of them."
The Dirt Bags finished on the good side of a competitive game against Clinton featuring four lead changes. While the second game of the afternoon between the Dirt Bags and the Piedmont Wildcats started out in similar fashion, it was not as competitive.
The Dirt Bags fell behind 1-0 in the top of the first, but came out with their bats on fire. There were contributions from everyone, and 10 runs were mustered by the Dirt Bags in the first two innings.
The young Wildcat team was playing against older players and were defeated by the Dirt Bags, 13-1, in a three-inning run rule contest.
Dirt Bag catcher Deklyn Wilhelm, who had a deep RBI triple and was impressive behind the plate,, shared tournament MVP honors with teammate Riley.
“Jaden (Riley) doesn’t miss a fly ball in the outfield,” Little said. “He runs down everything. Nothing drops. They call it the no-fly zone around him. It holds true. He’s a good runner, a good bunter and a good hitter and leadoff hitter.”
Dylan Long, Reese Wilson, Zac Connelly and Jake Little were placed on the all-tournament team.
Clinton, 405 Baseball, Piedmont and the Swat Rebels joined the the Dirtbags at the 28th Brad Holt Memorial Tournament.
The Dirt Bags were proclaimed champions after posting a 3-0 record with a win over 405 Baseball on Thursday.
“They had fun, all of them had fun,” Little said. “That’s the best part. This team right here, they’ve all been having fun. Whenever they have fun like that and they’re cheering each other and they’re supporting each other they play well. That’s what they did this weekend.”
