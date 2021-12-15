Scott Morris couldn’t choose one skill as the most challenging aspect of the Edmond Santa Fe boys’ basketball team’s defense.
He had too many options.
“All of it,” said Morris, Stillwater’s coach. “They’re long and athletic, and they play very hard. Their coach does a great job of getting them in the right place, so every time you turn, they’re trying to get one step ahead of you.”
The Wolves limited Stillwater with their defensive strength and persistence, claiming a 54-40 victory Tuesday night at Pioneer Fieldhouse. In every quarter but the fourth, No. 13 Edmond Santa Fe held the Pioneers to fewer than 10 points.
In the first quarter, sophomore guard Trey Tuck put the Pioneers (2-3) on the board with a 3-pointer that gave them a 3-2 lead, but Edmond Santa Fe crushed that advantage. While giving Stillwater few opportunities for shots to fall, the Wolves fed their second-quarter offense through junior guard Jayden Cincotta.
After making a free throw to extend Edmond Santa Fe’s lead to 15-12, Cincotta was rolling. He led the Wolves on a 10-2 run, scoring eight of those points to create a 24-17 halftime deficit for the Pioneers.
“We were just trying to claw our way back in it,” Morris said. “And little runs like that kind of slam the door shut on you sometimes.”
Although Edmond Santa Fe denied the Pioneers of a comeback, Morris said he saw traits in his team that he liked. The Pioneers maintained their gritty character despite the absence of standout senior guard Bayden Reese, who was unavailable because of an ankle injury.
As Edmond Santa Fe pulled ahead, Stillwater kept searching for ways to score. Senior guard Gunnar Bratton led the Pioneers with 12 points, half of which came from free throws. Tuck contributed 10 points, including two 3-pointers.
“Even when they started to separate and you could kind of feel the reality of it, our guys, instead of shutting down after that, that’s when you test their adversity,” Morris said. “(Cincotta) made that really nice run. I thought our guys fought back and battled after that.”
Next, the Pioneers compete in the Enid Tournament starting Thursday. Morris said he is unsure when Reese will return, and it’s a day-by-day situation.
“If it was the state championship today, he could probably tape it up and go,” Morris said. “But at this part of the season, it’s just smarter to let him get healthy and have him for the long haul.”
Regardless of Reese’s timetable, the Pioneers are working to channel their strengths into results that can show up on a scoreboard.
“The will is there, and we talk about enthusiasm and industriousness all the time,” Morris said. “Those two components are there. Now, we’ve just gotta get everybody on the same page and put us in situations to be able to score better.”
