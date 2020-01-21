It wasn’t a typical senior night for Stillwater High wrestling.
The Pioneers were recognizing a typical senior class – with seven wrestlers (four of whom competed versus Bartlesville) and a trainer (Lara Horinek).
But it was on the shirts of every Pioneer wrestler, and in the larger than normal crowd, that stressed the uniqueness of the night.
It was the last time Doug Chesbro will stalk the mat in Pioneer Fieldhouse as the program’s head coach. And his team sent him out with a dominating 64-9 victory.
“It meant something to them, I think,” Chesbro said. “I think they all realized the big deal it is to me, and they want to please whatever coach is in charge at the time. And they certainly did. They wrestled their butts off.”
Though it was a special moment for the four seniors who got to wrestle, with each of them winning by fall – Henry Warren at 120 pounds, Tanner Robinson (152), Josh Norris (170) and Eli Wilson (195) – each of them acknowledged that this was one senior night where it wasn’t about the wrestlers.
“I feel so blessed to be able to have had all my high school years coached by Coach Chesbro,” Wilson said. “… To get a fall on senior night, to show him all that I can do now, it’s a great thing.”
With the wrestlers wanting to pay tribute to their retiring head coach, the juices were flowing.
The Pioneers lost only two matches – one by injury default and the other by a 1-0 decision – while 11 of the 12 victories came with bonus points. Aside from the falls from the seniors, Cael Hughes (106), Dax Hughes (145), Gatlin Wilson (160) and Jakobe Sanders (285) also picked up pins.
“I was so happy with how it went,” Robinson said. “For Doug to remember his last (home) dual going like that – beating the crap out of them like that – was nice. Everyone wanted to put their best out for Doug for his last one – and I think everybody did put out their best effort.”
The wrestlers also paid tribute off the mat.
Instead of the normal warmup T-shirts, the Pioneers were wearing “Doug is my homeboy” shirts that also included a mug of the longtime Stillwater coach – a play on the “John Smith is my homeboy” T-shirts that can be purchased at OSU wrestling camps featuring the longtime Oklahoma State wrestling coach and two-time Olympic gold medalist.
Following his team’s blowout of the Bruins, Stillwater High athletic director Tucker Barnard recognized the years Chesbro put into the program – and thank you to his wife, Debbie. According to Barnard, there will be a seat just above the tunnel in which the team regularly runs out of before its home dual that will be dedicated for Chesbro’s service to the program.
“I really do hope they put a seat up there, because I will definitely sit in it every day to keep watching these guys wrestle,” Chesbro said.
The Stillwater coach then tried to say a few words to the crowd – choking up throughout the short speech – and had former wrestlers in attendance take a photo with him and his current roster. There were around 60 wrestlers surrounding the longtime coach, and it seemed like each one of them wanted to take a photo with him in to commemorate the moment – with the Pioneer coach spending over 30 minutes after the match taking photos with wrestlers, former managers and family.
“I guess it was 25 years of doing something right, I guess, having so many kids come back for this,” Chesbro said. “There’s little boys of little boys that I coached. It’s crazy.
“I love every one of them. You take on a role – I’m not a parent of them, but I’m not a friend, either, they’re all just part of me. They are all an extension of what I am, and I feel so close with each and every one of them.”
For complete results from Tuesday's dual, check the Scoreboard on Page B2.
