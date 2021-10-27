From student to teacher: how Eli Williams has grown into leadership role at cornerback  

Eli Williams had to stay alert throughout his first season as a consistent starter.
During his junior year on the Stillwater High football team, he lined up at cornerback on the side opposite senior Tevin Williams, his cousin who had established himself as one of the top defenders in the state. Opposing quarterbacks typically knew not to make the risky move of targeting a receiver near Tevin, so instead, they often tested the younger cornerback.
Eli was immersed in the challenges of starting at the varsity level in Class 6A-II football, but he quickly showed his potential, grabbing three interceptions in an early nondistrict matchup against Mustang.
This season, the Pioneers’ secondary has changed. Eli has shifted into a senior leadership role, while Tevin is continuing his athletic career at Baylor. With sophomore cornerback Trey Tuck stepping into the starting lineup for the first time, Eli finds himself where Tevin once stood.
“The student kind of becomes the teacher, so to speak,” coach Tucker Barnard said. “Now, people don’t throw at Eli all that much, and they work the other side and throw at Trey.”
Because of this, Eli hasn’t had as many opportunities to dazzle the crowd with diving interceptions as he did a year ago, but this doesn’t mean his role has diminished. He is no longer an unknown newcomer in the eyes of many opponents. Eli has proven his capabilities.
Now, when quarterbacks are aiming toward Trey’s side, Eli pays careful attention, sometimes analyzing the game from a coach’s perspective while on the field.
“I’m really hard on me and Trey,” Eli said. “I see what we’re doing each play. Even if we do good stuff, we always have something to work on, so I’m looking at it. And then (defensive coordinator) Coach Holley, too, he’s taught us a lot, so we know different stuff in different scenarios.”
Eli has grown into this role after entering the varsity lineup with self-assurance. Tevin remembered Eli making boldly confident statements early in his career, and at first, some of the Pioneers dismissed what he said. Sure, Eli believed in himself, but did he have the talent to support his claims?
Witnessing Eli’s work ethic during the week and his skill on Friday nights, Tevin realized the answer was yes.
“Eli knew coming into every game that teams were gonna try to game plan at him, and he handled it well,” Tevin said. “I think both of our sides were shut down most of the time. It was hard for offenses to have a good pass game against the both of us.”
As they competed together, Tevin offered advice to Eli, reminding him to have on-field awareness and never let complacency set in. They also had entertaining conversations outside football, often engaging in debates with their friends in a group chat, Tevin said.
One of the most lively discussions revolved around whether Michael Jordan or LeBron James should be known as the greatest basketball player of all time. Tevin, along with several of his senior friends, picked Jordan.
Some of the younger Pioneers, then including Eli, rallied around James.
Similarly to his declared GOAT, Eli has had to follow previous stars at his level and make a name for himself. While doing this, he has figured out ways to help the Pioneers fill in for the talent-heavy senior class they lost at the end of last season.
This year, when Stillwater’s defense was struggling to stop Del City’s run game, Eli took the initiative to share his ideas, impressing Barnard with his leadership.
“I’m not really surprised about that because I have seen that before out of him,” Tevin said.
As Eli grows more comfortable with speaking up, he is seeing Tuck progress as a first-year varsity corner, recording two interceptions at U.S. Grant and returning one for a touchdown against Lawton.
Eli described their friendship as a “little brother, big brother” bond. Eli pokes fun at him sometimes, but it’s in a lighthearted way.
He also offers guidance for Tuck, much as Tevin did for Eli. Tuck’s increased patience has recently benefited him, Eli said.
“He’s getting better every game,” Eli said. “He’s learning fast.”
As the Pioneers prepare to host Midwest City at 7 p.m. Thursday, Eli is still pushing himself to improve. He said he would like to have more interceptions this season, but his teammates don’t razz him about it because they realize opponents aren’t throwing the ball in his direction for a reason.
Sometimes, opportunities arise. When Eli intercepted a pass Friday at Northwest Classen, Tevin was in the stands to see it happen and compliment his former teammate after the game.
Now, Tevin can offer pointers about playing at the college level and adjusting to the faster tempo. Readying for his future, Eli has received offers from schools including Northeastern State University, Langston University and Northwestern Oklahoma State University.
No matter where Eli chooses to play, Barnard has faith in his abilities.
“I think Eli’s been really, really solid,” Barnard said. “He’s a great football player and deserves an opportunity to play in college, and I think he will.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.