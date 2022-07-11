Over the next couple of days, Stillwater will play host to the largest girls’ junior golf tournament in the state.
The Women’s Oklahoma Golf Association Junior Championship will be played today and Wednesday at Stillwater Country Club.
Four Stillwater golfers are competing in the event: Lucy Darr, Nikki Pitts, Amy Reavis and Maggie Ruby.
This is the first time the tournament has been hosted in Stillwater. The event began in 1950 at the Tulsa Country Club.
“It’s an authentic tournament,” WOGA volunteer Ann Watkins said. “The players get announced on the tee-box, they get pin-placement sheets, we have spotters – it’s really run like a professional tournament.”
Entry for young golfers closed July 1, but the public is invited to join the gallery. There is no cost to attend, but golf cart rental is $30. Watkins said there are also plenty of shady spots they have set up for spectators on multiple holes.
Watkins and her crew are thankful for the sponsors and all that went into hosting the tournament. There’s a lot of excitement building for this tournament.
“I think we have a lot to offer,” she said. “I think we have a great golf course.”
The tournament is divided into multiple flights by age. The Championship Flight is for 12- to 18-year-olds with a handicap of 10 or less. They will play 36 holes. The 8- to 11-year-olds will play nine holes a day.
“We have 53 girls, all are either state champions or that caliber,” Watkins said. “Of those who have declared for the championship flight, most are under 5-handicap index – good quality golfers from all over the state.”
The girls will begin teeing off at 7:30 a.m., running up through 8:50, from both nines.
“Because of the heat, we’re going to try and get them on and off the golf course as quickly as we can,” Watkins said.
