It's showtime: Stillwater High football gears up for opener against Shettron brothers, Edmond Santa Fe

Talyn Shettron’s touchdown catch reminded Tucker Barnard why the Stillwater High football team’s defense will have to stay alert against Edmond Santa Fe.
It didn’t matter if the pass was overthrown. Shettron, a four-star senior wide receiver for the Wolves, grabbed the ball and activated his speed, reaching the end zone for one of his two touchdowns against Owasso.
As the play unfolded, Stillwater coach Barnard watched from the bleachers, scouting his team’s upcoming opponent.
“It’s obvious (Shettron) is one of the best receivers in the country,” Barnard said. “And you don’t have to watch the game very long to figure it out.”
After observing Edmond Santa Fe’s Week Zero opener against Owasso, Barnard has a sense of what the Pioneers can expect from their first game of the season. Stillwater will immediately be tested with a non-district matchup against the defending state runner-up Wolves at 7 p.m. Friday in Edmond.
“I think we’re gonna have our hands full, for sure,” Barnard said. “What really just kind of jumped off the page, or the field, was just the athleticism.”
Although Owasso defeated Edmond Santa Fe 45-22, the Class 6A-I Wolves showed Barnard the potential throughout their lineup. Shettron continues to energize the Wolves’ offense after notching more than 1,100 receiving yards for 14 touchdowns during the past season, but the Pioneers can’t base their entire strategy around him.
“There’s a lot of teams that we’ll play that have ‘a guy,’” Barnard said. “But this team’s got a lot of guys. I think he’s probably the headliner, but (there are) a lot of good athletes out there.”
That group includes senior tight end Tabry Shettron, Talyn’s brother and fellow Oklahoma State commit, who had six touchdowns as a junior. Senior quarterback Scott Pfieffer returns after throwing for 2,374 yards in 2020, and Jonathan Ashford and Joey Banks bring size and experience to the offensive line.
It’s never easy to contain a team loaded with stars, but the Pioneers have more than one X-factor, too. The offense will feature junior quarterback Gage Gundy and sophomore running back Holden Thompson, and a core of senior leaders, including linebackers Gabe Brown and Chance Clements, anchor the defense.
Brown, who plans to join the Shettron brothers at OSU next season, has a straightforward approach to the Pioneers’ defensive assignments.
“We just gotta go out there and do our jobs,” Brown said. “You can’t go out there and expect to stop everyone by yourself. If you do your job and everyone else does their job, it should be pretty effective and stop the guys.”
Last season, Stillwater achieved that goal in its season opener.
The Pioneers pushed past Edmond Santa Fe 45-32 at home, icing their victory with cornerback Tevin Williams’ interception. Although Williams and several other game-changers graduated last year, Stillwater’s reloaded team has impressed Barnard through two scrimmages.
The Pioneers hosted three opponents in a preseason scrimmage before traveling to Norman for another. At Norman, they had to reshuffle their lineup, giving second-string players some reps while a few guys were unable to play for a range of reasons, including illness, injury and academics, Barnard said.
Now, some of those players are available again, and Barnard is approaching this season with what he called a “calm anxiety.” For the second year in a row, he is navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and striving to keep his team healthy as Stillwater is in a declared state of emergency.
“We’re obviously excited to play, but we’ve still got this COVID stuff obviously kind of hanging over everybody’s head,” Barnard said. “So just a lot of mixed feelings. One of the great things about sports I know, and this has been the case around a lot of terrible tragedies and (situations) like that, it’s kind of cool, in sports, a lot of times you go out, and it’s like an escape for a little bit.”
Conditioning is another health-related factor on Barnard’s radar as temperatures continue to soar into the upper 90s. Barnard pointed out that Edmond Santa Fe already had a chance to acclimate to playing through four quarters in the heat, but the Pioneers scrimmaged for only one half against Norman.
“How we can hold up for another half is something that we’ll really be watching,” Barnard said. “Do we have enough depth to substitute the players that we need to substitute to keep them fresh enough to be able to perform in the fourth quarter? Some of that stuff will remain to be seen.”
The Pioneers might have to deal with relentless heat, a road environment and an opposing team featuring one of the state’s top-ranked recruits, but jumping straight into tough competition can quickly prepare them for the rest of their schedule.
“(Santa Fe is) just really explosive offensively, incredible athletes, well-coached team,” Barnard said. “So we’ll just go out and give it our best shot and see how we match up.”
