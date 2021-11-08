Charlie Johnson has noticed how Tayveon Morton radiates joy.
It happens when Morton, a senior left tackle on the Stillwater High football team, hypes up his friends and helps them to their feet after they cross the goal line.
His smile can brighten the mood during a tough day in practice, and offensive line coach Johnson said Morton sets a good example for his teammates. After early-season struggles at the line of scrimmage, Johnson took a stern approach with the O-linemen, but he had to ease up a little when he saw Morton maintaining his typical pep, dancing to the music that drifted through the Pioneers’ speaker.
“He brings our juice,” Johnson said. “I call him our juice man, and what I mean by that, he brings the energy. He brings the positive vibes, he brings the energy and he uplifts the group.”
Morton’s positive attitude and persistent effort guided him as he moved to a different starting spot for his final season as a Pioneer. When the coaches shuffled the line, Morton transitioned from right guard to left tackle, the position he continues to hold as Stillwater prepares for a home first-round playoff game against Booker T. Washington.
“We just kind of collectively thought that in order for us to get our best five linemen on the field, that would be a position that we could move him to,” Johnson said. “That way we could situate some other guys in the starting lineup.”
Although Morton stayed within the offensive line, a shift from guard to tackle brings challenges. Johnson said handling the increased amount of space is the biggest adjustment. Instead of squeezing into the line between a center and a right tackle, Morton has no one on his left side, so he has to occupy a wider section of the field.
“It’s been kind of difficult because I’m smaller than everybody,” Morton said. “But I just kept on keeping my head focused to make sure I could prove everybody wrong, really, just make sure I really just stay with it.”
If Morton had doubters, Johnson wasn’t one of them. Many linemen do have a size advantage compared to Morton, who is 5-foot-10 and around 220 pounds, but he compensates for it in multiple ways.
Johnson said he and his fellow coaches didn’t worry about Morton’s size affecting his switch to tackle because they were counting on his skills, athleticism and motivation. Coach Tucker Barnard said he thinks Morton’s flexibility and experience in Stillwater’s offense have enabled him to settle into his role at left tackle.
Junior quarterback Gage Gundy is also familiar with Morton’s strengths.
“He’s always got a good attitude; he goes hard on every snap,” Gundy said. “He might be a little undersized, but it doesn’t matter. He goes so hard, and he’s quick, he’s strong, and he plays hard, so he’s very important to our line.”
This season, Morton’s willingness to take on new responsibilities once led him to venture outside the offensive line. Morton’s younger brother, freshman Tan Booth, made his varsity debut during a shutout victory at Northwest Classen, and Johnson suggested for Morton to go in at fullback so he could block for his sibling.
Morton said he ran the wrong way, leading him and Johnson to share a laugh on the sideline afterward, but everything worked out. Booth’s first play resulted in a touchdown, allowing Morton and his brother to bring their dream to life.
“We’ve been thinking about that since we were little, doing a snap together,” Morton said.
Booth provides Morton with an extra reason to be a role model in Stillwater’s football program. As Booth waits his turn to regularly contribute to the varsity team, Morton is preparing for life after high school. He hasn’t committed to a team, but if he has the opportunity, he said he has considered walking on at OSU so he can remain close to his family.
Johnson, a former Cowboy O-lineman himself, said Morton stays aware of how his time as a Pioneer is almost done, and this gives him a sense of urgency to practice as hard as he can each day. Sometimes, Johnson even has to tell Morton to slow down, but that’s OK.
If Johnson’s biggest critique is for a kid to dial back his effort, that’s the type of athlete he wants to coach, he said. With that intensity and dedication, Morton has lived up to his coaches’ expectations of his ability to fit in at left tackle.
“It’s really a compliment to him that he was able to do that,” Johnson said. “A compliment to him that he was able to embrace it.”
