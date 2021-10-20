Osker Ehrlich doesn’t demand attention during football games.
He is often on the field for critical, high-pressure moments, yet he takes it as a compliment when people don’t know his name. For Ehrlich, a senior long snapper on the Stillwater High football team, remaining inconspicuous is a sign he has probably fulfilled his responsibilities.
Ehrlich said he recognizes long snappers are often “unknown players,” guys who aren’t usually mentioned in game analysis unless a special teams miscue affects the outcome. Although he welcomes the sense of anonymity that typically comes with executing a long snapper’s job, he isn’t always in the background – those around him have noticed him quietly growing into his role as one of the Pioneers’ promising college prospects.
When Oklahoma State showed interest in recruiting Ehrlich as a preferred walk-on, Stillwater coach Tucker Barnard heard several compliments for the long snapper.
“They were really impressed with his snap time, really impressed with his consistency,” Barnard said. “So when those guys were picking up on that, you know you’re doing it right.”
Ehrlich is ready to take those skills to OSU.
Soon before the Pioneers started fall camp, Ehrlich committed to the Cowboys. He made his announcement on Twitter on Aug. 12, sharing photos of himself in a Cowboys uniform, as well as one featuring his family members with him on a visit. Ehrlich said he received camp invites from other schools, but his loyalties align with his hometown university.
“It’s a dream going here,” Ehrlich said.
Ehrlich’s steadiness has rewarded him, showing him what it’s like for a special teams player to receive positive recognition in the football world.
He is No. 19 among all long snappers in the class of 2022, according to Rubio Long Snapping, an organization that hosts camps and maintains rankings of recruits across the nation. His profile lists him as a five-star snapping prospect, saying he has “perfect mentality, size, athleticism, spiral, speed and consistency” and could start as a freshman for any college team.
The website might not rank his effort level, but the people who know him are well aware of his dedication.
Wide receiver and holder Ty Smithton, one of Ehrlich’s best friends, said he sees Ehrlich on the field half an hour before practice starts, snapping the ball and making contact with his target goalpost time after time. When Barnard visits the field on weekends, he also sometimes finds Ehrlich there working alone, using his free time as an extra opportunity to fine-tune his snaps.
“He’s put a lot of time in,” Barnard said. “... He’s an awesome kid, a really hard worker, really working on perfecting a craft that not a lot of people do and certainly do well.”
Snapping the ball over and over could easily get tiring, but Ehrlich keeps his training sessions from becoming monotonous. After watching someone do trick-shot snaps, Ehrlich decided to try it.
“I saw one of my friends, who also snaps for a different school, and I just thought it would be a cool idea, just to have fun with it,” Ehrlich said.
Ehrlich makes sure to get creative. It’s a rare opportunity for a snapper to be in the spotlight.
In one video on Twitter, Ehrlich stands on the metal bleachers at Pioneer Stadium, launching the ball into a training net on the field. In another, he uses the football to knock another ball off the top of an orange cone.
Smithton helped with Ehrlich’s favorite snapping stunt.
“I have a ball in my hand, and he snaps it and hits the ball out of my hand and replaces it,” Smithton said. “That was a good one.”
The entertaining antics have prepared Ehrlich for serious game-time situations. The Pioneers have fought through a couple of close games this season, including a double-overtime matchup at Deer Creek, but Barnard said he wasn’t nervous about the PATs. With Ehrlich, Smithton and kicker Chase Edwards, the Pioneers had a dependable special teams corps.
“We’ve been pretty automatic on that,” Barnard said.
Ehrlich might not usually hear his name booming through the microphone on Friday nights at Pioneer Stadium, but that’s OK. He has figured out how to thrive in his niche, and his team has benefited.
“It’s a real specialty type of player, and he’s great at it,” Smithton said. “I don’t know anybody better than him.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.