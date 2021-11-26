Morrison avenges early-season loss to advance to state semifinals

TONKAWA – Lawson Hearp laid still on the ground as coaches and emergency medical personnel huddled around him near midfield.
The Morrison center had been knocked unconscious on an illegal blind-side block during an interception return by Tonkawa in the first quarter of the Friday’s Class A quarterfinal matchup featuring a pair of teams that had met in nondistrict action on the same field earlier this season.
As his teammates huddled near their sideline, Hearp was rolled toward an EMT and lifted his fist in the air to signify he was awake and aware. And in that moment, the Wildcats had more motivation to avenge a regular season loss to the Buccaneers and earn a spot a in the state semifinals.
“We wanted to do it for him,” starting quarterback Jalen Powell said following Morrison’s 12-0 victory. “Play and be strong at the same time.”
It was Powell’s errant pass – the first of two interceptions in the first half – that led to the moment that sent his center to a nearby hospital.
But Hearp was back on the sideline for the final minutes of Friday’s victory after getting checked out.
And he – along with the entire Morrison team and community – witnessed the quarterback who had thrown two interceptions in the first half get his own revenge in the closing minute.
With Tonkawa marching down the field for really the first time all night by way of short passes in a two-minute offense – needing two scores in less than three minutes – the Buccaneers had the Wildcats backed up to their own goal line for just the second time all game.
The first instance, the Morrison defense – which held Tonkawa to 163 yards of total offense, with just 41 in the first half – forced a turnover on downs to preserve a one-possession lead.
The last visit in the red zone ended with Powell picking off Tonkawa’s quarterback at the goal line and returning it back to midfield. Two kneel downs by Powell later, and the Wildcats were celebrating their first trip to the state semifinals for this group of players.
“That felt great, because the whole game, coach was telling me to just let it go, let it go, keep moving on,” said Powell, who completed 7 of 11 passes including a 17-yard touchdown pass to Taten Rupp for the game’s first score. “Then once I got that pick, I was on top of the world.”
While the Wildcat defense was dominant most of the game – giving up just three plays over 10 yards, the longest being a 49-yard run to set up Tonkawa’s first red zone visit in the fourth quarter – it was coupled with an offense that was able to control the clock.
The Buccaneers ran just three offensive plays in the third quarter after having picked up just three first downs in the first half.
“Oh gosh, Coach (Hayden) Garringer was unbelievable. The kids played so well defensively,” Morrison coach Cory Bales said. “They played unbelievably, played the game plan out to a T. It was a lot of fun to watch – now that I can enjoy it.”
Keeping the defense fresh was thanks in part to starting tailback Tyler Voss.
The senior rushed the ball 29 times for 126 yards – and had one catch for nine yards – to account for 61 percent of Morrison’s offensive production.
“It’s the first time (getting to the state semifinals) in my high school career, so that’s pretty special to me,” Voss said. “It was a dog fight tonight.”
But Voss nearly had a moment that could have derailed his team’s trip to the Class A semifinals.
With the Wildcats nursing their six-point lead midway through the fourth quarter of a game that was progressively getting more chippy – which included the chain gang being ejected shortly after a penalty was thrown along the Morrison sideline for a late hit of Voss out of bounds – the Morrison tailback was feeling the effects of it.
Voss had dislocated his left thumb at a point in the game, and running toward the sideline had the ball punched out of his right hand from behind. Fortunately for Morrison, Weston Sypert was able to wrestle it away from a Tonkawa defender as they both leapt onto the loose ball.
Six plays later, Jared Harmon – who had been Morrison’s quarterback in previous years – ran in a score from six yards out for the final score of the game.
“That was humongous, because that flips the game,” Bales said of Sypert’s recovery. “It was 6-0 and they get good field position right there. So that was a huge play by Weston.”
Morrison will continue its revenge tour with its semifinal matchup against Ringling – who beat Pawnee, 42-32. Ringling was responsible for ending Morrison’s season last year in the quarterfinals.
“Ringling got us last year, so it’s going to be payback and we’re gonna go get them to go to the championship game,” Powell said. “Big revenge tour for this one. Time to go get them.”
