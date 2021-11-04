Motivational speaker: Adding music to practice boosts Pioneers’ energy during final stretch of regular season

The soundtrack at Pioneer Stadium changes from one day to the next.
Sometimes, the catchy, sampled beats of 1990s hip-hop provide the Stillwater High football team with extra energy to begin a midweek practice. Other days, the Pioneers run through plays as they’re listening to current hits. Occasionally, coach Tucker Barnard chooses Pandora’s “Outlaw Country” radio station, filling the stadium with the twangy guitars and lilting melodies of Hank Williams Jr.
The song selections might come from any genre or decade, but all of the music pumps through a sound system featuring a colossal subwoofer, two additional speakers and a blue “S” logo on the front.
Barnard said he incorporated the tunes into football practice to give the Pioneers a boost partway through the season, and they’re carrying a high level of enthusiasm into their road matchup against Putnam City North, striving to end their schedule on a five-game win streak with playoffs on the horizon.
Sophomore running back Holden Thompson said it was a good idea for Barnard to bring the speaker to the field.
“It gets our blood flowing, gets that adrenaline going,” Thompson said. “It’s just more fun going to practice.”
It might be a coincidence that Stillwater (7-2 overall, 5-1 Class 6A-II District 1) has experienced steady success since shuffling music during practice became part of Barnard’s routine, but this team’s ascent through the second half of the season is obvious. Although the Pioneers have secured the No. 2 spot in the district, they have to face PC North at 7 p.m. Friday before turning their attention to the postseason.
Like Barnard’s eclectic music taste, PC North (5-4, 3-3) is unpredictable. Barnard said the Panthers are a talented team, but they haven’t always matched his expectations this season, losing a few matchups he had imagined they could win.
Regardless of Friday’s outcome, Barnard said PC North has likely solidified its standing at fourth in the district, potentially setting up a first-round playoff game between the Panthers and Bixby. With playoff predictions surrounding everyone, the Pioneers are trying to avoid looking too far ahead.
“I think this is gonna be a really interesting game to find out where the two teams’ mindsets are,” Barnard said.
For Barnard, creating a winning mentality involves keeping the Pioneers focused on their responsibilities while making sure they enjoy their day-to-day activities.
After Stillwater’s midseason loss to Del City, the top team in the district, he noted that the Pioneers were carrying themselves in a solemn, businesslike manner. He didn’t mention it as a negative factor, saying it likely reflected their level of focus, but Barnard decided to infuse some fun into practice, too.
With blue flashing lights and wheels, the speaker system looks like it might belong at Stillwater High’s prom, yet its school-spirited design also fits in at football practice. Barnard said the Pioneers have had it for about seven or eight years, though it had sat unused for a while – until this season.
Around the time the Pioneers were striving to bounce back from the Del City loss, music became a mainstay in practice as they went through drills and learned from their coaches.
Barnard said he sees it as a way to reach today’s generation of teenagers. Instead of distracting them, the music motivates them.
“Sometimes, we can view that stuff as negative, like they’re not paying attention,” Barnard said. “But I think in reality, what we know is that kids are a little different these days. All the different things that are going on right now, they watch TV while they’re listening to music and while they’re playing games.
“...I think sometimes we think that they need to be focused and just thinking about one thing at one time, and that’s not really how they work.”
The Pioneers sometimes react to the music when they walk into practice, offering either support or disapproval for the songs Barnard and offensive line coach Charlie Johnson choose. Barnard said he rarely takes requests, though senior left tackle Tayveon Morton has persuaded the coaches to add Drake to their music library.
Barnard said most of the group can agree on Pandora’s Michael Jackson station, which plays a range of artists. His personal favorite is Outlaw Country because of the juxtaposition of easygoing, old-time country tunes with the uptempo intensity of football practice.
“I might be the only one, but it’s funny to me,” Barnard said.
If the Pioneers like a song, they’ll show it. Junior quarterback Gage Gundy might sing a few lines of a familiar tune, and Morton sometimes attempts a few dance moves.
“I don’t know if you’d call them good,” junior center JaKobe Sanders joked. “But he’s dancing.”
Although the music can entertain groups of Pioneers who are waiting on the bench, they quickly switch into a serious mode when it’s their turn to practice.
The top of Barnard’s dry-erase board in his office displays a motivational continuum written in marker, featuring words ranging from “resistant” to “obsessed.” Barnard said he strives for his team to fall somewhere in the “committed” to “compelled” field, far from resistant but not as extreme as obsessed.
Striking the balance isn’t always easy, and not everyone is always at the same point on the continuum. But when the Pioneers find themselves at the intersection of work and fun, the results show on game days.
“I had a guy ask me a year or two ago about what I thought was kind of the key, how we had gotten to a place where we’re having a lot of success,” Barnard said. “And that was really my answer, is that I think we’ve found a balance that works for our kids and for our coaches, too. … I think it’s exactly that.”
