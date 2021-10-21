Practicing with purpose: Pioneers focused on self-analysis, steady effort heading into matchup at Northwest Classen

Tucker Barnard sometimes draws upon wisdom from high-profile college coaches when he wants to emphasize a message to the Stillwater High football team.
Barnard has shared pointers from Alabama coach Nick Saban. Occasionally, the Pioneers might discuss something Mike Gundy mentions in a press conference, though they know him as their quarterback’s dad instead of a distant public figure. Recently, a video clip of Deion Sanders provided an important example.
The video shows Sanders, the former NFL great who coaches at Jackson State University, giving a mini motivational speech about practice. Instead of practicing just to do it, simply because it’s part of a repetitive routine, Sanders urged viewers to think about why it matters.
“I practiced to be the best ever, so every time I walked on that field, I had a purpose for my practice,” Sanders said.
As the Pioneers push through the second half of their schedule, they are focused on this mentality.
Stillwater is preparing for a district matchup against Northwest Classen at 7 p.m. Friday at Taft Stadium. Although the Knights are winless this season, Barnard said he strives for the Pioneers (5-2 overall, 3-1 Class 6A-II District 1) to approach practice with consistent effort each week, regardless of whether their opponent is the last-place team in the district or a powerhouse program such as nondistrict rival Bixby.
“We’re talking about that it’s more about us than our opponent,” Barnard said. “We try to talk that way all the time. ...I think we try to make it feel similar to them (each week) in terms of how we talk to them and how we talk about the opponent and things like that. They’re smart guys, and they read the internet, they watch video and all that, so they know what they’re up against. But we just talk about being the best that we can be.”
Stillwater is rolling into Week Eight with momentum from back-to-back district victories. The Pioneers stormed past U.S. Grant 56-6 in an Oct. 8 road matchup, and the next week, they defeated Lawton 49-13 during the homecoming game at Pioneer Stadium.
Along with their record, midweek preparation has improved.
“We’ve been practicing harder, more consistently,” starting cornerback Eli Williams said.
This week, Barnard said the second-string Pioneers have had more reps in practice. Although Stillwater can’t overlook any opponent, building a sizable first-half lead against Northwest Classen (0-7, 0-4) is likely, meaning backups could have considerable playing time. This happened in the second half at U.S. Grant, when Talon Kendrick stepped in at quarterback as Gage Gundy and other starters had a chance to rest.
For the team members who are accustomed to competing in Monday night junior varsity games, the possibility of playing on a Friday brings a new level of anticipation.
“It just has a little bit of a different feel to it, carries a little more weight, and there’s probably a tendency for them to be a little more anxious,” Barnard said. “I talked to them about preparation, the same thing that we talk to our varsity guys when they’re gonna be in a big game, and just talked to them about spending the time to be prepared.”
Some of the Pioneers’ backups have already entered the starting lineup out of necessity. Although first-string linebackers Gabe Brown, Chance Clements and Brady Osborn were unavailable against Lawton, a different trio contributed to the Pioneers’ defensive strength. Barnard said he has been pleased with Cameron Johnson, Ondre Long and Trey Gregory in those roles.
“I think we’ve seen real growth in all of those guys,” Barnard said. “It’s not something that you look forward to – you don’t want to be in a situation where you don’t have starters available – but it’s always kind of encouraging for us as coaches when a lot of times, you think a guy’s not ready, but when you plug him into that situation where he has to be ready, a lot of times they turn out and they’re just fine.”
As of Wednesday, Barnard said Brown and Clements were still unavailable, but Osborn had returned to practice. Brown has been unable to play since Stillwater’s loss to Del City, when he was wearing a walking boot on the sideline.
The Pioneers have had to make adjustments without those three starters – Clements leads the defense with 39 tackles – but they’re figuring it out. Taking inspiration from Deion Sanders’ message, they’ve centered practice on self-improvement, paying attention to sharpening the basic skills.
“We just tried to be really fundamental this week,” Barnard said. “I think even just what we’re doing in practice, it’s probably been obvious.”
