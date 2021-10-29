Caden Hall held onto the football, scrambled around the right side and burst through a gap near the sideline.
The Perry football team’s offense had stalled in the second half against Luther, and senior quarterback Hall had to revitalize it as time was draining from the clock on fourth down. He gave the Maroons a gleam of hope with his keeper for a first down, but their final drive ended in defeat.
After shutting out Luther in the first half, Perry lost momentum and suffered a 19-14 loss to the Lions on Friday night at Daniels Field. Perry (5-4 overall, 4-2 in district) and Luther (5-4 overall, 5-1 in district) were vying for sole possession of the No. 2 spot in the district, and the Lions claimed it while the Maroons fell to No. 3.
“I think the biggest thing was just us not adapting to the defensive pressure,” Perry coach Travis Cole said.
On Perry’s last offensive play, Hall lofted a pass toward the end zone, where Luther’s Quintin Richardson was waiting to pick him off, securing the ball and the victory.
It was a moment of desperation at the end of a rollercoaster drive. The Maroons started that last offensive drive on their 20-yardline and tried to kick their passing game into gear, but it wasn’t working. Instead of throwing the ball again, Hall took off for his 15-yard scramble, giving Perry a first down for the first time in the second half.
The Maroons tried to get creative, attempting a halfback pass play with Dezmond Williams, but the Lions forced him to fumble before he could connect with a receiver, pushing Perry back for a loss of 14 yards. Although the Maroons somehow managed to recover and reach the red zone with Hall’s passes to Treg Bowman and Dylan Hight, they ran out of steam as they approached the goal line.
Perry never scored after the first quarter, allowing Luther to rally back from a 14-0 deficit. The Lions took a 19-14 lead with 3:02 left as running back Ruben Vega rushed 19 yards into the end zone. For the second straight time, Luther’s two-point conversion attempt failed, but it didn’t matter. The Lions were in front, and the Maroons couldn’t match Luther’s newfound spark on offense.
Perry had an energetic start when Hall grabbed an interception on Luther’s opening drive, setting up the Maroons at their 45-yardline. After his defensive highlight, Hall switched into quarterback mode again and scored on a 14-yard keeper, giving Perry a 7-0 lead.
Chance Davis extended that lead when he flew 43 yards into the end zone, and Williams’ PAT put the Maroons up 14-0 with 1:28 left in the first quarter.
From there, Perry’s offense unraveled. Poor field position put the Maroons at a disadvantage they couldn’t overcome. In the second half, Perry never started a drive beyond its own 29-yardline.
By contrast, a punt that bounced to Perry’s 31-yardline gave the Lions a short field, and they used it to cut the Maroons’ lead to 14-7 late in the third quarter. Daviion Wyckoff punched into the end zone on a 4-yard run, and on the Lions’ next offensive drive, they had good field position again, starting at Perry’s 41-yardline.
That drive ended with Vega’s 6-yard touchdown rush, which meant the Maroons were clinging to a 14-13 lead. Perry could breathe a sigh of relief when Luther’s two-point conversion attempt turned disastrous because of a fumble, but soon, the Lions gained their first advantage of the game with Vega’s second touchdown and didn’t let go of it.
“You sit there, and you give an offense that’s pretty good, you give them a short field over and over and over again,” Cole said. “Eventually, it’s gonna break, and we weren’t able to hold on.”
The Maroons finish their regular-season schedule with a road matchup against Newkirk at 7 p.m. next Friday. Although Senior Night ended with a disheartening loss, Cole made sure to draw attention to the positive contributions of Perry’s small but impactful senior class.
“They’ve just been a great leadership group for us,” Cole said. “And I wish we could’ve done more for them on Senior Night.”
