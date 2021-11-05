With defensive dominance, offensive persistence and renewed depth, the Stillwater High football team has created a distinct identity that shows its readiness for playoffs.
The Pioneers have steadily climbed through the second half of their schedule, and they thundered past Putnam City North 28-0 to end their regular season Friday night at Panther Stadium.
Stillwater (8-2 overall, 6-1 Class 6A-II District 1) extended its win streak to five and claimed its third straight shutout, outscoring its past five opponents 253-19.
The game had no implications for district rankings. The Pioneers had already secured a two seed in the playoffs, and the Panthers entered the matchup as the guaranteed fourth-place team in the district. Although there was no possibility of reshuffling the standings, the matchup held meaning because it continued to feed Stillwater’s morale, adding to the Pioneers’ upward trend and providing evidence of their progress.
“We’re getting better,” coach Tucker Barnard said. “Our youth, man, those guys are coming up big.”
Junior quarterback Gage Gundy compiled 139 passing yards, completing 10 of 19 attempts for one touchdown and no interceptions.
By contrast, the Panthers (5-5, 3-4) couldn’t put much of a passing game together. The Pioneers held PC North to only 51 yards through the air, and Stillwater seniors Eli Williams and Garhett Reese each had an interception that led to a touchdown.
“The defense has been amazing for three or four weeks in a row,” Barnard said. “Really, ever since the Del City game, we’ve just gotten better and better, so we’re really excited about those guys.”
The Pioneers had a replenished defensive unit to help fend off the Panthers. Senior linebacker Gabe Brown played for the first time since Stillwater defeated Deer Creek in its district opener, and fellow senior linebacker Chance Clements has also returned to the lineup after missing a few games. Although their leadership adds fuel to the Pioneer defense, their absence drew attention to the skills of Stillwater’s second-string linebackers, who have continued to earn playing time.
To ease Brown back into the lineup, the Pioneers alternated between him and Ondre Long.
“We’ll see how (Brown) feels tonight and in the morning, but it’s good to see him back out there,” Barnard said. “Right now, I feel like we’re sitting there with basically six starting linebackers that can all play. It makes us feel good about what we got moving forward.”
It was a night full of positive takeaways for the Pioneers, though they didn’t play a flawless game. A few dropped passes kept their offense stuck in place early, potentially depriving them of a few points, and penalties sometimes disrupted their flow.
When mistakes happened, the Pioneers collected themselves and kept going.
In the second quarter, after Gundy’s 5-yard touchdown rush was erased because of a penalty, he immediately followed with a 15-yard throw to senior receiver Ty Smithton, who reached the end zone to give Stillwater a 7-0 lead.
“(Gundy) didn’t fall under pressure,” sophomore running back Holden Thompson said. “He did everything he could.”
The Pioneers elevated their offense after halftime, starting with a 9-yard touchdown run from Gundy, who scampered around the right side and bulldozed a defender to cross the goal line in the third quarter. Thompson took off into space for a 23-yard fourth-quarter touchdown, and junior Noah Roberts capped the victory with his 12-yard rushing score that followed Reese’s pick.
The Pioneers have set the tone for playoffs, and they will host a first-round matchup against Booker T. Washington on Friday at Pioneer Stadium.
For Barnard, the Pioneers’ building process isn’t done as they prepare for a tough opponent.
“They play really hard, and it’s gonna be a heck of a challenge,” Barnard said. “We’ve gotta go back and work on us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.