Stillwater High, Bixby rivalry broken up for 2022-23 football season 

With powerhouse football program Bixby moving up a class after this season, Stillwater High could be in an ideal spot for winning state titles.
The OSSAA announced the new football districts for 2022-23 and 2023-24 on Wednesday. Although the Pioneers will remain in Class 6A-II, the Spartans will shift up to Class 6A-I and compete against a slew of prep football giants, including reigning state champion Jenks.
Stillwater High and Bixby have built a strong rivalry that intensified in the 2018 and 2019 title games.
Both times, Bixby kept Stillwater from walking away with the trophy. Soon, the Spartans will no longer be a roadblock for the Pioneers, and Stillwater coach Tucker Barnard expressed mixed feelings about it. He said he is sure many 6A-II programs are happy about Bixby’s move because all of them want to improve their chances of winning, but he also enjoyed the growing competition between his team and the Spartans.
“They’ve done a great job in their program and have really established a great tradition over there,” Barnard said, “so it’s a game that we really looked forward to. It’s a heck of a challenge, and they’ve gotten the best of us a bunch.”
When the Spartans leave Class 6A-II, the Pioneers will need to prepare for some new opponents. District 1 in 2022-23 and 2023-24 will include Stillwater, Booker T. Washington, Sand Springs, Muskogee, Bartlesville, US Grant, Putnam City West and Tahlequah, a team moving up from Class 5A. District 2 in Class 6A-II will encompass Choctaw, Putnam City North, Lawton, Deer Creek-Edmond, Ponca City, Northwest Classen, current 5A team Capitol Hill and Putnam City, a program shifting down from Class 6A-I.
Although Bixby and Stillwater have competed in separate districts within Class 6A-II, Barnard likes for them to face each other in pre-district matchups. This season, the Pioneers will take on the Spartans on Sept. 17 in a road game, and they could potentially meet in the title game again.
Barnard said he doesn’t want to be overconfident, but he recognizes his team could have one final opportunity to avenge its championship losses against Bixby. Instead of anticipating a title game without the Spartans next year, the Pioneers could channel that energy into defeating their rival at the highest level this season.
“We’re really just a lot more focused on right now,” Barnard said. “I just really haven’t had much time to think about that 2022 year. It just seems like so far away. A lot of things can change, a lot of things can happen.”
Among area high schools, Cushing got shuffled into a more eastern-localized district with Skiatook, Miami, Catoosa, McLain, Oologah-Talala, Cleveland and Wagoner. The Tigers will be the team furthest West out of the district, with Cleveland being the only other program in the district west of the Tulsa area.
The remaining schools saw limited shuffling within their districts from the past two seasons. The local rivalry of Pawnee and Morrison was kept intact at the district level, as well, though their district in Class A will increase to eight teams from seven.
