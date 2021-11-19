Jakeb Snyder caught a short pass, zoomed along the left sideline and veered right as he kept flying across the turf.
Snyder’s touchdown put Bixby High in control of the state semifinal game on the second play of the opening drive, and from that moment, Stillwater couldn’t match the Spartans’ high-powered offense. Bixby blazed past the Pioneers 48-6 on Friday night at Langston University’s W.E. Anderson Stadium, securing a spot in the Class 6A-II state football championship.
The Spartans, who will face Deer Creek in the title game, continued the dominance that has carried them through their entire season. With their 48th straight win, they tied Oklahoma’s 11-man football record that Wagoner set from 2014-17.
As Bixby celebrated its chance to potentially win a gold trophy for the fourth consecutive year, Stillwater’s season came to an end. Once again, Bixby, the team that defeated Stillwater (9-3) in the 2018 and 2019 state championships, was the opponent that wore down the Pioneers in the postseason.
Throughout the first half, the Spartans (12-0) carved through the Pioneers’ defense to score seven times, including Snyder’s 61-yard touchdown on the first drive.
Despite trailing 48-6 at halftime, Stillwater didn’t surrender. Coach Tucker Barnard was emotional as he discussed how the Pioneers made him proud because they kept fighting through the second half.
“It was really a group effort,” Barnard said. “We tried to make that decision in the locker room at halftime that we weren’t gonna stop. We kind of made a deal with them, if you stop playing, we’re going to take you out; if you stop giving effort, we’re going to take you out. ...I didn’t think they would do any of that, but it’s hard when you get put in that situation, and they did what we needed them to do.”
After early struggles, Stillwater’s defense stood up to Bixby, taking advantage of opportunities to return the ball to the Pioneers. Senior Brayden Burke pressured Spartan quarterback Christian Burke, stuffing him for losses on second and fourth downs. Junior Garhett Reese grabbed an interception in the second half, and shortly after that, senior Daesan Simpkins added to the late defensive spark with a fumble recovery.
Although the Pioneers kept the Spartans from scoring after halftime, they couldn’t overcome the enormous disadvantage Bixby had created for them in the beginning of the game. It was the second time Stillwater fell to Bixby this season. During Week Three, the Spartans defeated the Pioneers 42-14 with four touchdowns from senior Braylin Presley.
Bixby took a different offensive approach this time.
Presley made an impact – he had 11 carries and punched into the end zone on a 1-yard rush to give the Spartans their first touchdown of the second quarter – but Bixby distributed the ball among several offensive stars.
Five Spartans scored. When the Pioneers figured out how to stop one guy, someone else found a way to reach the end zone. By contrast, Stillwater couldn’t piece together efficient offensive drives as the Spartans smothered the Pioneers in the backfield.
“They’re a special football team, and that’s clear,” Barnard said. “I give them a lot of credit. ...They’ve made a real commitment to being great at football.”
Bixby held Stillwater to only 31 rushing yards and no touchdowns on the ground. The Pioneers prevented a shutout when junior quarterback Gage Gundy floated a deep pass to sophomore receiver Heston Thompson, who secured the ball above a defender for a 49-yard touchdown in the second quarter, but the Spartans immediately responded with Connor Kirby’s 2-yard touchdown rush.
It was a lopsided win for the Spartans, as usual, yet the Pioneers refused to let Bixby’s lead balloon in the second half as it has against other opponents.
“We’ve watched it every week, and (the Spartans) do this to people, and then they end up winning by 70 because the other team lays down and stops fighting and just kind of loses their will to play,” Barnard said. “Our guys didn’t do that. We asked them not to do that, we told them we knew they wouldn’t, but they came out and they kept playing.”
