In the final minutes of the second quarter, the game began to unravel for the Stillwater High girls’ basketball team.
The Lady Pioneers stuck with Edmond Santa Fe throughout most of the first half, responding when the Lady Wolves challenged them. Then the early momentum deteriorated, and Stillwater could never overcome the deficit. Edmond Santa Fe defeated Stillwater 63-41 on Tuesday night in Pioneer Fieldhouse, handing the Lady Pioneers their second straight loss to start the season.
“When we started having trouble on offense, it kind of trickled over to defense,” assistant coach Drue Brown said. “And trying to overplay, we got beat on a couple easy things.”
At the end of the first quarter, the game was tied at nine. Although Edmond Santa Fe jumped to a 4-0 lead, the Lady Pioneers rallied, and sophomore guard Aspen Clarkson made back-to-back layups to put Stillwater up 13-11 early in the second quarter.
By halftime, that narrow lead had evaporated. The Lady Wolves went on a 9-1 run, capping it with two straight 3-pointers at the end of the first half. Senior Maggie Rasmussen drained a 3-point shot from the left corner, and fellow senior Brooke Robertson followed with a 3 from the right wing, giving Edmond Santa Fe a 27-19 halftime advantage.
The separation continued in the third quarter, when the Lady Wolves outscored Stillwater 21-9. The Lady Pioneers fought back with 13 points in the fourth quarter, but they couldn’t compensate for the early spark they had lost.
Despite the loss, freshman guard Janiyah Williams fueled Stillwater’s offense with a game-high 22 points. Williams was Stillwater’s only scorer in double digits.
“She really hit some big shots for us and helped us out,” assistant coach Nataly Murray said. “But we can’t win with one player. She’s fantastic, and hopefully we can get some of our other girls, offensively, back into this.”
Murray mentioned senior leader Chrissen Harland as one of those players who can make a difference. Murray said multiple Lady Pioneers have been recuperating from injuries, so everyone is trying to mesh as a group and regain full strength. At the same time, they are adjusting to coaching changes.
Murray and Brown are stepping into larger coaching roles this season to provide support for head coach Kendra Kilpatrick, who has breast cancer. Kilpatrick is still involved – she was courtside with the assistant coaches for the game, and the Lady Pioneers are showing support for her this season with their “Faith over fear” warmup shirts and uniforms that feature pink accents for breast cancer awareness.
Next, the Lady Pioneers will compete in the Enid Tournament starting Thursday. Brown acknowledged that this can be a critical opportunity for them to build their team chemistry and gauge their progress.
“I think it’s really good for us to play these next three games back to back to back,” Brown said. “And see if we can mentally just stay engaged three games in a row.”
