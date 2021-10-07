After the final strikeout, the Stillwater High softball team’s infielders immediately bounded into the circle to celebrate with their starting pitcher.
The outfielders quickly followed, and teammates rushed out of the dugout to join them, jumping in jubilation before everyone gathered for a group photo to showcase the regional plaque. With a 2-0 victory against Norman North on Thursday at Couch Park, the Lady Pioneers secured their spot in the Class 6A State Softball Tournament.
Stillwater (27-10) won three straight games to seal the regional title in front of a home crowd, first defeating Del City and then pushing past the Timberwolves twice. The second matchup against Norman North was no easy victory, but the Lady Pioneers managed to keep the Timberwolves from converting opportunities into runs.
“I felt like we were kind of fighting ourselves a little bit,” coach Karie Linsenmeyer said. “Not as relaxed as we were the day before. But, like I told them, good teams find a way. The best part about it is, (the Timberwolves) had their chances, and we shut them down every time.”
In the seventh inning, Norman North put two runners on base with back-to-back singles, jeopardizing the Lady Pioneers’ 2-0 lead. With no outs, the Timberwolves (21-14) could have taken control of the game, but it didn’t happen.
First, the field umpire ruled Sidney Redmon out for a double hit outside the box. Then senior pitcher Makenzi Swick struck out the last two batters to strand the Timberwolves’ runners on base, ensuring Stillwater’s regional win.
The Lady Pioneers didn’t have to rely on over-the-top stats to advance to state. Swick threw three strikeouts, and Norman North outhit Stillwater 6-4. It was a mostly quiet game – no one scored in the second through fifth innings, but the Lady Pioneers put together the pieces they needed.
Senior catcher Sidney McLaughlin gave Stillwater an early advantage with her RBI double in the bottom of the first, which sent leadoff batter Cash Herber across home plate. Then in the bottom of the sixth, senior second baseman Lyric Perry ended the four-inning scoreless stretch, launching a moonshot over the left-field fence.
“Honestly, I was just up there like, I had to do something for my team,” Perry said. “Just trying to make them proud, do the best I can. That ball was there, and I was like, ‘Take it over.’”
On defense, the Lady Pioneers committed a couple of throwing errors that Linsenmeyer described as “uncharacteristic,” but two blunders couldn’t shake them. Four times, Norman North had at least one runner in scoring position, yet Stillwater always responded with something to prevent the Timberwolves from reaching home plate, including a double play to end the top of the third.
“In this game, mistakes are gonna happen,” Linsenmeyer said. “It’s how you handle mistakes that make you a good team.”
Next, Stillwater will start state tournament play Thursday at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. The bracket and seeds are yet to be determined, but Linsenmeyer estimated that they would be announced around Monday.
Regardless of the Lady Pioneers’ standing in the tournament, it’s an opportunity for their close-knit senior class to end the season with a sense of fulfillment.
“For me, I honestly just broke down in tears,” Perry said. “Me and Kenzi (Swick) have been playing together since we were freshmen, and it was just kind of like a so-surreal moment for us. We’ve all worked so hard for this, so it was just like, ‘Man, we reached our goal.’”
