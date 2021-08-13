A quick turnaround between matches gave the Stillwater High volleyball team little time to prepare for Owasso.
Only one day after facing Bartlesville on the road, the Lady Pioneers competed for the third time this week when they hosted the Rams on Friday night. Stillwater couldn’t match Owasso’s sudden bursts of energy, and the Rams rolled past the Lady Pioneers, 3-0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-15).
Coach Kyle Liechti said he thinks fatigue played a factor in his team’s loss. The Lady Pioneers (1-2) started volleyball season and school this week, and their competition schedule was busier than usual.
“We don’t usually play more than two games a week,” Liechti said. “… I’m proud of how they pushed through. That’s not something that’s easy to do, to start everything at the same time. But we’ll get there.”
Despite losing in straight sets, Stillwater showed its potential. The Lady Pioneers led near the beginning of each set, often exchanging momentum with the Rams (2-0). But they never could hold on to it.
Every time Stillwater made a move, Owasso had an answer.
In the second set, senior starter Libby McEndoo’s ace gave the Lady Pioneers a 2-1 lead, but the Rams quickly responded with three straight points. Stillwater junior Bess Glenn delivered a kill to cut Owasso’s lead to 4-3, but the Rams kept fighting, eventually taking off with a 7-0 run that was too much for Stillwater to overcome.
Similar scenarios played out in each set. With support from a lively bench, the Rams relied on quick runs to take control, and Stillwater couldn’t piece together a comeback.
“We definitely need to work on momentum and staying focused in a game,” Liechti said. “And then really just kind of getting out of our ruts faster.”
As a loss became inevitable, McEndoo provided steady leadership, encouraging her teammates until the end. Liechti said her role is invaluable.
“Obviously, she wants to be out on the court all the time,” Liechti said. “But even when she’s not, she’s right there in her teammates’ ears, and that’s the kind of leader we need.”
After a taxing week, the Lady Pioneers will soon have more time to rest and practice. They won’t compete again until starting district play at 6 p.m. Thursday at Deer Creek. Liechti said his team needs to focus on its serve receive, and he plans to capitalize on the extra practice time.
“Especially right now, after a week like this, that’s what we need right now,” Liechti said. “I’m thankful that we don’t play on Tuesday and we have three days to kind of relax and get back in shape and work on the things we need to work on and really focus on those things. I think it will help our game.”
