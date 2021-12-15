When Matt Brown and his family moved from Bethel Acres to Stillwater, he considered his son Gabe’s potential to build a football career in their new community.
Gabe had plenty of time to make a decision about his plans beyond high school – he was only a fourth-grader. As a kid, he already envisioned himself as a college football player, and Matt, who was working in the Stillwater area, saw it as a place where Gabe could achieve that goal.
On Wednesday, it finally happened.
Gabe, a senior linebacker at Stillwater High, sat at a table in Pioneer Fieldhouse and signed his national letter of intent to play football at Oklahoma State. Friends and family members, including parents Sherri and Matt and sister Addyson, surrounded him as he made his decision official.
In the lobby where they celebrated afterward, his senior photo collage was propped against a table decorated with heaps of balloons in OSU colors. The collage featured pictures of Gabe in his Stillwater and OSU uniforms, signifying his transition from one local team to the next.
“Now when it’s finally here, it’s nice to see all of his hard work pay off,” Matt said. “...He really does do a lot of work on his own that other people may not see. He doesn’t post about it a lot, but he’s a hard worker; he’s a blue-collar kid.”
Gabe’s behind-the-scenes efforts might not be evident to everyone, but OSU coach Mike Gundy has seen Gabe mature from a promising freshman into a senior leader at Stillwater High. As Gundy has watched two of his sons play quarterback for the Pioneers, he has also taken note of Gabe’s skills as a linebacker.
“I know more about Gabe Brown than anybody because I’ve watched him for four years,” Gundy said. “I’ve watched him in practice and seen him in games.”
The Cowboys’ defensive coaches also played a key role in Brown’s recruitment. Although defensive coordinator Jim Knowles recently accepted a job at Ohio State, the news didn’t change Gabe’s mind about Oklahoma State. Instead, he noticed how the Cowboys’ staff made a point to reach out to him and offer reassurance.
“When he left, they texted me, and they wanted to call me and just let me know that they still want me to play for them and they still want me to be part of the Cowboy Culture,” Gabe said. “I think my relationship’s grown a little bit more with my position coaches, Coach (Koy) McFarland and Coach (Jordan) Burton, the linebacker coaches, just of because the fact that Knowles left, they just wanted to make me feel at home.”
Gabe has also found inspiration in a current Cowboy linebacker: super senior Malcolm Rodriguez. When Brown visited OSU in June, Rodriguez was his designated host.
“It was an honor to be able to talk with him and spend days with him,” Gabe said. “He’s just a class-act guy.”
With multiple All-America honors, Rodriguez has represented Oklahoma linebackers on a national stage, showing Gabe what in-state recruits can accomplish at OSU.
“It’s good for him to have that to look up to,” Sherri Brown said. “And I think that he can use that going forward, to be the kid from Stillwater and just be that kid to look up to for others, as well.”
Gabe has already displayed his perseverance at the high school level. After tearing his ACL in the state semifinal game as a junior and dealing with injuries during the middle of his senior year, he worked his way back into the lineup to finish the season with his teammates.
“It’s been mentally really hard on him not to be out there playing, but we’re just patient, staying the course,” Matt said. “He’s stayed in the gym. He’s continued to work out.”
Matt said Gabe is an early enrollee, so he is one of several members of his signing class who will join the Cowboys in January.
His college football dream is one month away.
Gabe has made strides since his little league days, but Matt said if someone had told him then that Gabe would play for OSU, he wouldn’t have been surprised. It isn’t because Matt likes to brag about his son. He strives for Gabe to stay humble, and when Gabe’s coaches talk about his character, it’s clear that he carries himself in a down-to-earth manner. Matt has always had faith in Gabe because of his willingness to work.
“I would have believed you,” Matt said. “Maybe that’s my dad goggles … but from a young age, he showed a lot of promise, a lot of effort and desire to play.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.