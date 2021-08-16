Karie Linsenmeyer is ready for nature to finally cooperate with the Stillwater High softball team’s home schedule.
First, extreme heat prevented the Lady Pioneers from playing their season opener against Jenks last week. Then they were set to face Bartlesville on Monday evening at Couch Park, but with lightning popping up a few miles from the field, the game was called off after a delay that would have pushed the first pitch past 8 p.m.
Families packed up their folding chairs and headed to their cars as gray clouds lingered overhead, a gloomy symbol of another canceled game.
“It’s just frustrating,” Linsenmeyer said. “I think that the girls want to play at home and want to get things going, and we just keep delaying that, so for them, I think it’s frustrating.”
If the weather is agreeable, then this weekend could remedy their disappointment. After a road matchup against Bixby on Tuesday, Coach Linsenmeyer and the Lady Pioneers (3-2) are returning home to host the Stillwater Festival on Friday and Saturday. Games will take place at Couch Park and across town at Babcock Park.
It’s an opportunity for teams to face opponents they wouldn’t otherwise meet, and Linsenmeyer sees strengths in all of them.
“They’re all from different classes and levels, but they’re all talented,” Linsenmeyer said. “So you can’t take anybody lightly, that’s for sure.”
The Class 6A Lady Pioneers will play their first festival game against 2A team Howe at 11:15 a.m. Friday at Couch Park.
Then they will start their Saturday schedule at Babcock Park with an 11:45 a.m. matchup against 4A opponent Lone Grove and head back to their usual home field for a matchup against 5A team Durant at 5 p.m.
With three games in two days, the Lady Pioneers can get back into the swing of playing as a group again, something that’s valuable to Linsenmeyer.
Because of the erratic game schedule and team members’ busy summers, it’s been difficult for everyone to mesh so far, Linsenmeyer said. Athletes have been scattered across various locations for travel ball, and Stillwater has had only one or two practices with the entire team, she added.
“I think it will come along,” Linsenmeyer said. “It’s just we gotta get consistent, in a routine and get things kind of going and address some of the issues which we haven’t really had time to address yet.”
During the past weekend, Stillwater started its season with five games in the Cushing Tournament, showing Linsenmeyer some potential areas for troubleshooting. The Lady Pioneers defeated Cleveland, Mannford and Sapulpa, but they lost to Stroud and dropped an extra-innings game against Chandler, the tournament winner.
Linsenmeyer said better hitting could have made a difference.
“We’ve lost both games by one run,” Linsenmeyer said. “So I definitely walked away feeling like we could’ve won the whole thing.”
Linsenmeyer recognizes the Lady Pioneers can accomplish something special if they put all of the pieces together. She said they have potential to hit well, and pitching should also be a strong point. With senior starters Sidney McLaughlin, Makenzi Swick, Lyric Perry, Kendyl Prichard and Kylie Spiva, the Lady Pioneers have plenty of leadership.
The next step is figuring out how everyone can best work together, and Linsenmeyer looks forward to accomplishing this goal.
“Tomorrow night, we’ll be at Bixby; that will give us an opportunity to see if we’re taking strides forward and upward and getting better,” Linsenmeyer said. “This weekend, it’d be a good opportunity to maybe try some different things if we need to, because it’s not district. We can do some different things if we need to, so I think that’s the best part about this weekend.”
