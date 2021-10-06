A rowdy symphony surrounded Makenzi Swick as she prepared to throw another pitch.
The constant jangling of cowbells echoed from behind the first-base line. In the dugout, a megaphone amplified her teammates’ yells, and fans encouraged her with hearty applause from the bleachers to the outfield.
Swick didn’t focus on any of it. For Swick, a senior on the Stillwater High softball team, the voice of pitching coach Barbara Egan cut through the hubbub, guiding her along the path to a win.
After winding up and delivering the final pitch to Norman North’s Madi Cheatwood, Swick saw the ball heading back in her direction, picked it up and fired it to first baseman Madalynn Shotwell for the game-sealing out.
Swick led the Lady Pioneers (26-10) to a 4-1 regional victory against the Timberwolves on Wednesday night at Couch Park. With two regional wins – Stillwater defeated Del City 19-3 earlier in the day – the Lady Pioneers are potentially one game away from advancing to the state tournament.
As they rolled past Norman North (21-13), the community brought a new level of fan support to the home field. Swick compared it to the atmosphere at state, and experience has taught her how to use the crowd’s noise to her advantage.
“Freshman year, it used to make me nervous,” Swick said. “But now that I’ve played a little bit more I’m kind of used to it, so it pumps me up a little bit more. I have to kind of remind myself to stay calm because if I get a little too excited, then I have to keep myself level.”
Swick threw 13 strikeouts and gave up no runs until the seventh inning. Kaitlyn Webb led off with a solo home run, narrowing Stillwater’s lead to 4-1. After walking the next batter and then allowing a single, Swick reminded herself to stick to the basics.
“Just stay calm, remember my mechanics and pitching,” Swick said. “... Just keep myself in a level headspace, keep throwing like I had been the whole game.”
Her approach worked, allowing her to record three straight outs. She struck out one batter, caught a popup and made the throw to first that ended the game.
As Swick pitched through all seven innings, her teammates supported her with a quick start on offense. The Lady Pioneers activated their bats when Lyric Perry launched a home run over the left-field fence in the bottom of the first inning, jumping to a 1-0 lead.
In the second inning, Kaylee Linsenmeyer kept the home-run party going, sending a two-run blast high over the center-field wall. Stillwater added its final run in the fifth inning, when Perry hit a single that sent Kylie Turner across home plate.
The Lady Pioneers outhit Norman North 7-3. Coach Karie Linsenmeyer said the hitting could have been better, but she was pleased with the early spark.
“It sets the tone, so that’s the real positive,” Linsenmeyer said.
At the end of the day, Linsenmeyer was a proud coach and a proud mom. Kaylee, her daughter, had two home runs, a triple and a pair of singles through the Lady Pioneers’ first two regional games.
Next, Stillwater will face either the Eagles or the Timberwolves again at 2 p.m. Thursday. If the Lady Pioneers win, then they will automatically advance to state. If they lose, a rematch will determine the regional victor.
As the competition continues, Linsenmeyer recognizes she can trust the Lady Pioneers’ ace. Linsenmeyer cited Swick’s years of experience and her natural personality as the reasons she could persevere through the final inning to defeat Norman North.
“That’s what Kenzi does,” Linsenmeyer said. “...That’s the kid I know. She’s what I call a bulldog, and she doesn’t let things bother her.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.