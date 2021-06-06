The Cowgirls played their game scheduled for Saturday evening mostly on Sunday. It would turn out to be the final game of the year.
Florida State beat Oklahoma State, 4-2, in a College World Series elimination game. The rematch of the 2019 Tallahassee Super Regional was the night cap of a doubleheader that was delayed due to rain.
“It's hard to reflect just quite yet,” Gajewski said. “I don't know that I want to go there. It's another great run. Another top five. But, hurts. We're going to lose some great kids. Team will look different this time next year.”
OSU sophomore Kelly Maxwell threw the first pitch at 11:50 PM, a crazy ending to an impressive season.
No. 5 OSU finished the year 48-12 with a conference record of 15-3. The Cowgirls finished second in the Big 12 regular season title race behind No. 1 Oklahoma.
OSU recorded its first win over OU in over a decade. The Cowgirl’s took Game 1 of the Bedlam regular season series on May 7, winning 6-4. It was the first victory for Gajewski over the Sooners.
All-American senior pitcher Carrie Eberle won that game and was a key role in the OSU success this season. She finished the year with a 1.40 ERA and 26 wins in 31 starts, and was named the Big 12 Conference Pitcher of the Year.
Eberle combined with Maxwell (15-5) to throw a perfect game on March 24 against North Texas.
Offensively, senior infielder Haley Busby managed to lead the Cowgirls in home runs, hitting 19 on the year. Senior first baseman Alysen Febrey hit 18 and led OSU in hits with 74.
Senior third baseman Sydney Pennington achieved the all-time OSU career record in home runs in 2021, hitting her 36th big fly against Mississippi State in the Stillwater Regional. She broke the record previously held by Tiffany Mikkelson.
The Cowgirls earned a top five national seed to host both regionals and super regionals. OSU cruised through the regionals and got by Texas, whom they beat six times in the season, to play at the WCWS in Oklahoma City.
The Cowgirls beat Georgia in their opening game behind a strong WCWS debut from Eberle, before dropping back-to-back games against unseeded James Madison and No. 10 FSU. OSU lost its two games in the World Series by a combined three runs.
“There's a lot of great things,” Gajewski said. “Pitched very well. Played defense well, for the most part. Really have grown on the offensive side.
"We're starting to look like an elite softball program and we'll just continue to chase the standard at OSU, and that's win championships. We fell short again. Right now, that's the hardest thing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.