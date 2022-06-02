Todd Tribble and the Oklahoma State grounds staff arrived at O’Brate Stadium to start their work routine at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
First, they removed the tarp that shelters the pristinely manicured field from the Stillwater elements. Sometimes, the weather runs contrary to forecasts, but it’s better safe than sorry when there’s a chance of showers, especially in late May and early June.
Then the crew tended to the field with meticulous care, working around the practice plans of coach Josh Holliday and the OSU baseball team as the rain played spoiler during their scheduled time.
For Tribble, OSU’s athletic field superintendent, maintaining the baseball field while adapting to nature’s obstinate ways is a season-long process.
“Our work week this week has been no different than it would have been back in February,” Tribble said.
This time, the results of the grounds staff’s tireless efforts will attract eyeballs across the nation as the NCAA baseball tournament begins.
O’Brate Stadium is set to host its first NCAA postseason event starting Friday. The ballpark opened in February 2021, and a season later, it’s serving as a postseason venue for four teams – including the No. 7 Cowboys – as one of 16 regional sites across the country.
Below the scoreboard, capital letters spell the phrase “MAKE IT HAPPEN,” a nod to major benefactor Cecil O’Brate. Including O’Brate’s sizable gift, the stadium cost an estimated $60 million, but the donors aren’t the only people who have followed O’Brate’s motto. Numerous individuals, from grounds staff members to construction workers, have played essential roles in transforming an empty parking lot into a local gem.
Jay Cheves, a project manager with Manhattan Construction, said the number of people who worked on O’Brate Stadium likely exceeded 2,500. Throughout its evolution, Holliday stopped by the ballpark to track its progress, imagining how the beams of steel and slabs of concrete would turn into features such as team rooms and stadium suites.
“When you think about the process of building this stadium, that was a multiple-year deal,” Holliday said. “Many, many people and multiple different companies worked together to make this happen. So the event – there’s a ton of people that will probably be watching this closely, very proud of their contribution to it.”
Since the construction process, Tribble and the grounds staff have been making those contributions on a regular basis. It’s a daily grind. On Sunday, Tribble spent eight hours at the ballpark, and he and his team were also there on Memorial Day.
As one of eight full-time employees alongside three student workers, Tribble credited the staff members for their constant dedication.
“This regional preparation did not start Saturday night or Sunday morning,” Tribble said. “We’ve been leading up to this since October, just like Josh has been leading up to this from last August.”
In October, Tribble and the crew planted perennial ryegrass, which gives the field its lush, vivid green look throughout the year. Although the grass is a notable aesthetic feature of O’Brate Stadium, its upkeep is only one small element of the grounds crew’s many responsibilities.
“People think that’s really where the day stops and starts,” Tribble said. “That couldn’t be further from the truth on what we do each day.”
When the Cowboys are using their home field, the grounds staff members have a checklist of maintenance items to keep it safe and presentable. The mound, home plate and bullpen surfaces are mended following a typical day of wear and tear. The infield skin, or the part of the diamond surfaced in dirt, is hydrated to prevent cracking – Tribble compared it to caring for human skin.
Beneath the field, an efficient drainage system allows O’Brate Stadium to host a postseason event during a rainy stretch of the year. This eliminates the challenges the Cowboys faced with Allie P. Reynolds Stadium.
In 2019, OSU was set to host a regional at Allie P., but the spring deluge affected the playing surface to the extent that teams could not compete on it. The regional had to move to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, about an hour’s drive from the Cowboys’ home venue.
Unless rain or storms are actively hitting, weather shouldn’t disrupt games at O’Brate Stadium, Tribble said. Standing water is no longer an issue. The sand can drain as many as 15 inches of water in an hour, he explained, and before it was sent to Stillwater, each truckload of sand underwent rigorous testing to ensure it would drain properly.
“The water kind of seeps through the grass layer into the sand and then goes into a four-inch gravel layer, which is where our pipes are,” Tribble said. “And then the pipes whisk the water away. It’s a highly engineered surface.”
As the drainage system was installed and the ballpark took shape, the people on site weathered more than one setback. First, rain delayed the construction process. Then in 2020, as Cheves and the construction crew put the finishing touches on the stadium and cleaned the parking lot, they received a call that O’Brate Stadium’s opener had been canceled.
Soon, they found out the entire season had been cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s deflating,” Cheves said. “But you know you put a good product out there. You know that it will get used eventually, and you just kind of keep moving forward.”
His patience has paid off. Throughout two seasons at O’Brate Stadium, students have eagerly flocked to the outfield corrals, season ticket holders have enjoyed food and beverages on the club levels and recruits have complimented the venue.
As the Cowboys practice for their Friday game against Missouri State, fans such as Zach Baden, an OSU alumnus who lives in Washington, D.C., are preparing to travel to O’Brate Stadium for the regional.
Baden, who graduated in 2016 with a sports media degree before attending law school, said he typically went to about three to four games each season at Allie P. Reynolds Stadium. If O’Brate Stadium had existed then, that number likely would have been higher, he said.
“It feels like a destination rather than just, ‘It’s here if you want,’” Baden said. “It feels like there’s so much more of a concerted effort to cater to a fan experience and make it something that (is), ‘This is a crown jewel, and we want people to come see it.’”
Every day, Tribble and his employees continue to polish the crown jewel. Tribble, a Clemson alumnus, said he and several staff members have experience with MLB fields, so they are striving for more than simply presenting an impressive college venue to the public.
They want to meet the industry standard, he said. They take inspiration from the big leagues.
Cheves said he thinks the stadium has established a standard for other college programs to follow. In the nationally televised NCAA selection show, the regional at O’Brate Stadium was described as “good for the sport,” a statement that filled OSU graduate Cheves with pride.
“It just means more to be able to have a little piece of your alma mater there on the corner,” Cheves said. “And be able to say, ‘Hey, physically, I had a hand in that.’”
