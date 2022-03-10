MIDWEST CITY – Kendra Kilpatrick’s postgame message revolved around more than basketball.
After members of the Stillwater High girls’ basketball team gathered their belongings and trickled out of the locker room, their coach continued to wipe away tears as she reflected on a meaningful year.
The Lady Pioneers ended the postseason without a shiny trophy or title game appearance. Edmond North powered past Stillwater, 72-37, in a Class 6A state quarterfinal matchup Thursday afternoon at Carl Albert High. Janiyah Williams and Chrissen Harland scored in double figures for Stillwater, but the game offered little suspense as the No. 1 Lady Huskies zoomed to a 23-8 first-quarter lead and steadily increased it.
Advancing to the state tournament for the first time since 2005, the No. 17 Lady Pioneers stepped into the gym with determination to never settle for simply showing up. They set expectations to win, and when that didn’t happen, Stillwater coach Kilpatrick shared gratitude for a team that amazed her in ways no final score or postseason hardware can capture.
“I know as a coach I’m supposed to impact them, but they impacted me so much more,” Kilpatrick said. “Just my children being raised around them, they’re just such positive influences on my children; they’re role models for my kids. I absolutely just love and adore them.
“I just kept telling them, ‘If you hear nothing else, I love you and I’m proud of you.’”
Early in the season, the Lady Pioneers dealt with change and uncertainty while assistant coaches filled in for Kilpatrick, who was hospitalized as she fought breast cancer.
“I was in very bad shape for a while, and I know that can be very hard on anybody, but especially teenagers who are seeing me go through this struggle,” Kilpatrick said. “And they just continued to support me, their parents supported me and the community supported me, and I couldn’t be more thankful for all the support that they’ve given me.”
Amid the stress, Stillwater (14-14) constantly competed. The Lady Pioneers started the season the same way they ended it – with a loss to Edmond North – but everything in the middle, from struggles to triumphs, helped them build their identity as a resilient program on the rise. In the playoffs, Stillwater upset three higher-ranked teams to secure a berth into the state bracket.
Then the underdogs couldn’t overpower the Huskies.
The game began to slip away from the Lady Pioneers when sophomore guard Allison Heathcock knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers from the left wing, extending Edmond North’s lead to 18-8 partway through the first quarter. Stillwater freshman Williams had narrowed the Lady Huskies’ advantage to 9-8 with a driving layup, but Edmond North responded to close the quarter on a 14-0 run. Heathcock hit one more 3 before time expired in the quarter.
When Stillwater was limiting the Lady Huskies’ open looks on the perimeter, then they scored in the paint. If the paint was protected, then someone drained a 3. Junior guard Laci Steele, who holds Edmond North’s single-season scoring record, had a game-high 20 points, and Heathcock added 16.
Williams led the Lady Pioneers with 17 points, including 13 in the first half. In the second half, senior guard Chrissen Harland contributed 10 points, eight of which she scored at the free-throw line. Harland consistently drew fouls to create opportunities at the stripe, but that was one of the only ways to slow down Edmond North (26-1).
“They’re just so well-rounded, they don’t really have a, ‘Here’s their weak spot,’” Kilpatrick said. “...Their defense is so good that if you can stop them, you may not be able to score because their defense is so solid. They make very few mistakes, and that makes it very hard to win.”
With a narrow loss to Classen SAS as the only blemish on their record, the Lady Huskies – who defeated Stillwater three times this season – could be primed for a state title. They face either Sand Springs or Choctaw in the semifinals at noon Friday at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.
For the Lady Pioneers, a trip to the semifinals might not await this year, but Kilpatrick considers it a strong possibility for the near future. Although Harland, starting point guard Jayden Mason, Mackenzie Martin and Jenna Brunker are graduating, Stillwater returns a large group of young talent.
Juniors Ceazia McFadden and Jacey Crawford embraced their growing roles as starters, freshman Williams broke the program’s single-season scoring record and sophomore Aspen Clarkson delivered clutch free-throws to send the team to state. Additionally, several junior varsity stars are waiting for their opportunities.
Kilpatrick said she thanked the seniors for laying the foundation for success that propelled them into the state tournament. She will always treasure her powerful bond with this team, and the ripple effect of this group’s persistence could spread into next season.
“There’s a lot of underclassmen in that locker room with tons of potential,” Kilpatrick said. “So next year, just keep pushing; get back to where we are and keep pushing. Maybe you can get further than this team did. Try to make one step more every year, and eventually, you’re in that state title game.”
EDMOND NORTH 72, STILLWATER 37
ENHS 23 19 18 12 – 72
SHS 8 11 7 11 – 37
Individual Scoring
ENHS – Steele 20, Heathcock 16, E. Papahronis 12, Casaus 8, Franklin 4, Peeler 4, T. Papahronis 3, Melton 3, Jackson 2.
SHS – Williams 17, Harland 10, Mason 3, McFadden 3, Clarkson 2, Martin 2.
