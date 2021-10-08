Trey Tuck made sure the Stillwater High football team didn’t have to travel far to score.
Early in the second quarter against U.S. Grant, sophomore defensive back Tuck intercepted the ball and returned it to the Generals’ 27-yardline, putting the Pioneers in an ideal position for a touchdown drive. Sophomore receiver Heston Thompson immediately capitalized on the opportunity, running a jet sweep and weaving into the left corner of the end zone.
After halftime, Tuck delivered another gift to the Pioneer offense, grabbing the second interception that led to a touchdown. Tuck was one of numerous Pioneers who played key roles in Stillwater’s 56-6 victory in a Class 6A-II District 1 matchup against U.S. Grant on Friday night at Speegle Stadium.
Coach Tucker Barnard said it was fun to see Tuck active on the field again as he made two highlight plays.
“He’s been kind of banged up a little bit, had some injury and hasn’t been able to practice at full speed for a couple weeks now,” Barnard said. “So that was good for him. It looked like he was moving around pretty good.”
Tuck’s second pick was nearly a touchdown, but after he returned it for 24 yards, the Generals stopped him about 10 yards out from the end zone. Although Barnard said he would have enjoyed seeing Tuck score, the Pioneers (4-2 overall, 2-1 district) didn’t have to worry if they had enough points.
Entering halftime against the Generals (2-4, 0-3), Stillwater led 42-0. As the starters rested, the Pioneers’ second-string players swapped into the lineup, rolling through the second half with a running clock. Cameron Johnson rushed into the end zone for the first time this season, and backup quarterback Talon Kendrick connected with Laith Atwood for a 4-yard touchdown reception, which resulted from Tuck’s second pick.
“Those guys work in practice and do all the same things that those starting guys do,” Barnard said. “So it’s good for them to get an opportunity to come out and do it on a Friday night ... Proud of them.”
In the first half, multiple first-string stars built the foundation that allowed their teammates to take over after halftime.
Running back Noah Roberts led Stillwater with two touchdowns, taking off for 53 yards to give the Pioneers a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and following with a 15-yard rush into the end zone midway through the second quarter.
Roberts was one of two Stillwater rushers who accumulated more than 100 yards. He finished with 105 yards on six carries, and sophomore Holden Thompson had 111 yards on five attempts. Thompson gave the Pioneers their 42-0 advantage going into halftime, flying 48 yards into the end zone.
Junior quarterback Gage Gundy completed six of his nine passing attempts, throwing for 132 yards and no interceptions. On each of his three touchdown passes, he targeted a different receiver, putting the Pioneers on the board with his 25-yard connection with Mason Butler and then throwing to Ty Smithton and Heston Thompson.
Despite the Pioneers’ momentum, they hurt themselves with penalties for the second game in a row. Stillwater racked up 10 penalties for 91 yards, including two that erased touchdowns. The Pioneers also opened the game with a fumble, giving the Generals an early chance to make something happen, but Stillwater’s stout defense continually pressured U.S. Grant.
The Generals avoided a shutout when they scored with 3:33 left. Jeremiah Barkus, who filled in at quarterback after starter Lucius Welch left the game with an injury, gave U.S. Grant a fourth-quarter spark with a couple of energetic scrambles, paving the way for Kristopher Sauer’s 1-yard touchdown rush.
Next, Stillwater takes on Lawton at 7 p.m. Thursday at Pioneer Stadium. U.S. Grant will face Northwest Classen at 7 p.m. next Friday in an away matchup.
