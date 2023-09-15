Dylan Davidson’s leg would have been strong enough to make a 41-yard walk-off field goal, but the ball was placed one foot too left – not from the kick, but from the snap.
Preston Gajewski, the holder, had to pick the snapped ball off of the grass, and by the time it connected with Davidson’s foot, a Marlow blocker was in its path to victory. The No. 3-ranked Perkins-Tryon Demons were suddenly headed to overtime, where they lost, 27-21.
“That’s a heartbreaker,” P-T coach DaWayne Hudson said. “We have to do better as coaches, and we have to do better at executing and finishing the game.”
Perkins-Tryon (2-1) led 14-0 at halftime off a 21-yard touchdown pass from Beck Smith to Kyle Durnal and a Cutter Greene scoop-and-score on defense. But Marlow (3-0) kept the Demons offense in check from the start of the second quarter – until the middle of the fourth quarter – with help from penalties and a fumble by Greene, who also plays receiver on offense, in the third quarter.
Marlow quarterback Cade Gilbert, meanwhile, took over in the second half and overtime. He finished the night with 234 yards and three touchdowns through the air, completing 72 percent of his passes, coupled with 79 yards and a game-winning touchdown on the ground.
His run started with a 44-yard pass down the left sideline while on the move and 25-yard completion the next play. He later threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Barron Gage, while rolling left.
Smith responded with a 13-yard touchdown run at the start of the fourth, but Gilbert was able to lift the Outlaws to 14 points in a three-minute span with 41- and 23-yard touchdown passes.
Perkins-Tryon got the ball first in overtime, but Hagen Cundiff dropped a would-be touchdown on third down and a Marlow defender knocked a touchdown out of Tre Stevenson’s hands on fourth down.
Hudson said the loss was tough to swallow.
“Here’s the best news of the night: the game really doesn’t matter in our long term goals. All of our goals are still there,” Hudson said to his players in the post game huddle. “That taste that you have in your mouth right now? You do not need to forget it. Understand, this is going to be something that we have got to learn from.”
The Demons travel to play Kingfisher (0-3) on Friday for their first district game.
