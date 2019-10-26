PERRY – Luther was able to hold onto its perfect record on the season with a second-half rally to knock off Perry 28-20.
“It’s something you’ve got to learn from,” Perry coach Travis Cole said. “We’re still a playoff team and just need to take care of business. We’ll come back, regroup, and get ready to play another week.”
The game began as all the Perry fans had hoped. The Maroons drove down the field and into the Lions redzone.
Perry quarterback Mason Drake rolled out of the pocket to the left due to pressure and placed the ball right in the hands of wide receiver Brody Harbour.
Luther couldn’t get anything going offensively on its first drive of the night.
On Perry’s third drive of the night, they were called for holding, putting them behind the chains.
Drake, trying to make up for the lost yardage, threw his first and only interception of the night. Luther took over around midfield.
The Perry defense helped its senior leader out by picking off Luther quarterback Peyton Wilson on the next play. After coverveting on a fourth and short, Mason Drake found Brody Harbour for the electric duos second touchdown of the night.
The Lions finally were able to put a drive together against the stiff Perry defense.
Wilson began the game with five straight incompletions, but finally was able to get things going in the second quarter. After a 10-yard penalty that put the Lions just outside the redzone on the 24 yard line, Wilson lobbed a ball to receiver Tyler Becker who made an impressive over the shoulder catch.
Perry was able to answer back to the Lions’ touchdown after a few key plays.
First, on fourth and two on their own 27 yard line, the offense stayed out on the field. Drake used a hard count, tricking a Lions lineman into jumping and kept the drive alive. Next, junior receiver Ethan Calhoon took flight over three Luther defenders to real in a 30-yard catch. The drive was capped off when Mason Drake found a wide open Braxton Dale in the middle of the endzone to extend the Maroons lead.
After the halftime break, the Lions’ defense played with much more energy.
They sacked Mason Drake twice, forcing a three-and-out.
The Lions took over and grabbed momentum.
Petyton Wilson found Tyler Becker for a touchdown, shrinking the lead to just 6. For the rest of the game, the momentum stayed on the Lions side.
They didn’t allow Perry to score at all in the second half.
Wilson found receiver Drew Scheer on a deep post route, giving the Lions their first lead of the night in the fourth quarter.
Later on in the fourth, Wilson threw a quick pass to Becker who was able to make multiple Perry defenders miss en route to his second touchdown of the game and giving the Lions an eight point lead.
The Maroons will be on the road Friday to face off with Oklahoma Christian School.
