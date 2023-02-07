A range of emotions filled the air inside of Pioneers Fieldhouse when both of the Stillwater basketball teams hosted Norman North for a doubleheader Tuesday evening.
The matchups included everything rom the Pioneers using a buzzer-beater to help nab a win in overtime to the Lady Pioneers perhaps losing one of their best players in their latest loss.
Boys
It didn’t take much for Stillwater boys basketball coach Scott Morris to describe the feeling.
The Pioneers’ 67-63 overtime win over Edmond North on Tuesday night snapped a five-game losing streak, and an electric ending marked their first win of the season in Pioneers Fieldhouse.
“It’s emotionally exhausting,” Morris said of the tight contest. “But that’s kind of fun. As a coach, you feel like you played in the game. That’s why the losses hurt so bad and the wins feel so good.”
A victory wasn’t always a sure thing, though.
Stillwater junior forward Ryker Martin received the inbound pass from senior guard Brennan Morris with 4.3 seconds remaining and the Pioneers (6-14) trailing by 3. From there, he took three dribbles before being forced to put up a shot over the outstretched arm of a defender.
Swish.
“Originally, the play wasn’t even really drawn up for me,” Martin said. “When it left my hand, I knew it was in. It’s pretty fun.”
Martin’s heroics didn’t stop in overtime, either. With the game tied 58-58, and with the shot clock winding down at the three-minute mark, he stepped into another triple that found the bottom of the net.
And on the next possession, he ran the length of the floor and weaved inbetween defenders to get to the rim. Martin threw up a shot and was fouled in the process, and upon watching it fall in, he let out an emphatic roar toward the home crowd.
It was the fitting sequence to put the punctuation on Martin’s 16-point outing, which helped the Pioneers snap the Timberwolves’ four-game winning streak.
“I think that was probably one of the better games in my life,” Martin said. “Once I started getting going, I knew that I was gonna be able to knock them down.”
After four-straight wins, including two of those by double digits, It seemed as if North (9-11) was going to run away with the matchup. The Timberwolves jumped out to a 9-2 lead in the game’s opening minutes.
Then Stillwater responded, rallying to take a lead by the end of the first quarter. But North senior guard Carter Carbonell nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer to put the T-Wolves back in front.
It was a 10-minute back-and-forth that paved the way for what the matchup throughout all 32 minutes – and then some – with neither team ever leading by as many as North’s aforementioned 7-point advantage.
“Man, I’m just – these guys are giving so much every day. You just want it for them. They just deserve some reward for the effort they put in,” Morris said. “I’m happy that these guys get to go home and enjoy a win.”
Behind Martin’s 16 points, another 16 points from senior forward Brycin Ruff and a team-high 19 points from senior guard DJ Cason, the Pioneers were able to rid themselves of an unwelcome five-game losing streak.
Now, they’ll have an opportunity to string back-to-back wins together when Edmond North comes to town on Friday evening. and the Pioneers will be riding the coattails of their most thrilling win yet, a triumph that shines a light on what Stillwater is capable of doing down the stretch and into the postseason.
“I think it really shows that we’re better than what our record shows,” Martin said. “It’s an awesome feeling, and other teams are probably scared of us now.”
Girls
Stillwater girls basketball coach Marcus Klingsick wants his team’s 64-48 loss to Norman North to serve as a lesson.
There’s still a lot of basketball left to play with less than two weeks in the regular season – and the postseason on the horizon for the Lady Pioneers.
“I was very pleased that we fought the whole game. We had some adversity, and we just kept fighting,” Klingsick said. “I told them in the locker room that, in the next two weeks, there’s gonna be a time where the way we played to finish the game is gonna be beneficial to us.”
North made life difficult for Stillwater (7-13) on the offensive end. The Lady Pioneers have scored 60 points or less in each of their losses this season, and that continued against the Timberwolves (12-8).
The 15-point loss marked the third time in four games that Stillwater has been held to 55 or less.
“That was a really good defensive team. We gotta get better offensively, I think, and we know that,” Klingsick said. “Early on, I thought we got good shots; we just weren’t making them. Then you start getting later in the game, and we forced a little bit.”
The Lady Pioneers’ struggles were in part because of the Timberwolves’ plan. Stillwater junior guard Macey Streeter scored the first points of the game, and it seemed as if she was going to continue the individual hot streak she’s been on as of late.
But North made it a point of emphasis to take her out of the game – and effectively did so after that, as Streeter eventually finished with 2 points.
While the Wolves’ defense was stifling, a large part of Stillwater’s offensive struggles in the second half were due to senior forward Jacey Crawford exiting with an ankle injury midway through the third quarter.
“We’re probably gonna be without our post player for a little bit,” Klingsick said. “So I think people are going to have to step up, get better and do a good job while she’s out.”
Crawford’s injury served as a momentum shift, one that swung in North’s favor. The Timberwolves had already fought their way back into the game after the Lady Pioneers got out to a first-quarter lead – even carrying a 23-17 advantage into halftime.
Stillwater was outscored 56-41 over the final three quarters, including 40-31 in the second half.
“They’re very good in transition, and we just couldn’t get back,” Klingsick said. “They’re really a good team because they penetrate and drive well, but they also have good shooting. That’s hard to guard.”
The Lady Pioneers won’t have long to reflect on the loss before having to turn their attention to a rematch with Edmond North, one of the most formidable opponents in the state.
The Huskies will enter the contest with an unblemished, 18-0 record. In fact, it’s an unbeaten streak that started with a win over Stillwater in the season opener on Dec. 6.
“I’m hoping all facets of the game are better than they were the last time, and if we just improve on that and get better – I mean, that’s what you do,” Klingsick said. “All you can do is treat this as getting ready for the playoffs, and hopefully, we come out and our level rises even more playing against such a good team.”
