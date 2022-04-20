Derek Mason likes to tinker – be it in the garage, the DJ booth or in the gridiron.
Whether it is on classic cars or turn tables, he is always looking to put together pieces that hum.
And that’s the same approach he said he wants to take as the defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State.
“I’ve got a 1964 International Scout (truck), and it took three years to build. I’m a deconstruct guy, so when you pull something apart, you got to make sure that you’ve got everything in place when you start to put it back together,” Mason said Monday in his first media availability since being hired in January. “But here’s the deal. When you got smart mechanics, when you got smart coaches and really good players, the thing that you gotta do is make sure that you don’t put them in a situation where you make them play slow and think about it. I’ve had to do a lot of thinking and studying, and so for me, the greatest part of the learning has been on me, not them.”
A complete overhaul isn’t necessarily what Oklahoma State’s defense needs though. Perhaps just a little fine-tuning with the new parts put in place after an historic 2021 campaign.
Cowboy coach Mike Gundy said just that earlier in the spring – pointing out it is easier for one person to learn a new system than it is for 50 or more.
But Mason is still looking to put some personal touches on his new digs.
He didn’t want to dive into the new schematics he is hoping to implement into the defense – instead saving it for the field in the fall. But he foresees putting some spin on what made the defense a top 10 unit in the country last season.
“We’ve had to deconstruct the system to put it back together in order for it to fit not only our players, but for me to be able to work within the system. I don’t think you can take anything anybody has done completely and just go in there and just just just do what they’ve done. Because I don’t know the ins and outs of it,” said Mason, who mentioned he spent hours this past weekend spinning on turntables as his family has yet to relocate to Stillwater.
While Mason wasn’t willing to evaluate the separate units after just a month of getting his hands dirty in spring practice, he also couldn’t help himself in pointing out the defensive front he will be working with.
While the linebacker and defensive back units will actually have complete overhauls from a year ago – with only one player (Jason Taylor II) in the back seven having extensive starting experience – the complete opposite will be the case in the trenches.
Every starter along the defensive line from a year has returned and they will be supplemented with the healthy Trace Ford and Collin Clay – who each have a year of Division I experience but missed last season due to injuries sustained in fall camp.
“There’s some big names (up front) who’ve made a big impact in the Big 12,” Mason said. “So all we’re trying to do is make sure that those guys who are playing now get their opportunity.”
With the variety of veterans and inexperienced players throughout the defense, Mason is afforded the chance to work with each unit thanks to the decision by Gundy to move Joe Bob Clements to linebackers coach – a position held by previous coordinator Jim Knowles.
Mason said he enjoys roaming among the position groups – though he admitted he avoids the defensive backs as he feels he makes the room “extremely crowded” – as it allows him to “touch every facet we do in practice” instead of being limited to working with just a single position group.
“Every day he comes out here and he’s in our drills telling us to work hard, and when we’re in film, he’s teaching us up a little bit and everything,” redshirt senior defensive end Tyler Lacy said. “So it’s a great time him being here and you know, encouraging the D line.”
While Mason has been excited to work on his latest deconstruction job with the Oklahoma State defense, he’s also been enjoying his new home – while waiting for his family to arrive.
Having grown up in Phoenix, Mason said Stillwater shares similarities to the popular desert destination that drew him to joining Gundy’s coaching staff in central Oklahoma.
“Stillwater feels like me growing up in Phoenix. Arizona, to be honest,” Mason said. “So I mean, I like a place like that. If I want to go ride a horse, I can go ride a horse. If I want to get on a dirt bike, I’ll get on dirt bike. If I want to spin some records, that’s what I’ll do.
“But this this place reminds me of home. So with that being said, I feel at home.”
