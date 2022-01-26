The search for Jim Knowles’ successor is done, and a former Broyles Award finalist with coaching experience in the SEC and NFL is joining the Oklahoma State football program.
Mike Gundy has named Derek Mason to be the Cowboys' defensive coordinator, OSU announced Wednesday. Mason spent the past season as defensive coordinator at Auburn, but the university announced Saturday he was stepping down from the role. With his contract, he had been set to make $1.5 million annually at Auburn, according to multiple reports.
“After meaningful discussions with Coach Gundy these past few weeks about his vision for the program, it became apparent that leading the defense for the Cowboys was the right fit for me,” Mason said in an OSU press release. “I look forward to working with the student-athletes, coaches and staff as they continue to build a winning culture of success, inclusion and integrity on and off the field.”
News of Mason’s consideration for the OSU opening surfaced Jan. 19 when Bruce Feldman, who reports for The Athletic and FOX Sports, tweeted that Mason “has emerged as a strong candidate.”
With a tough SEC schedule, Mason led Auburn to rank 27th in the FBS in scoring defense during the past season, giving up 21.77 points per game. The Cowboys were ninth in this category, allowing 18.07 points per game. Mason elevated Auburn’s defense in multiple categories, boosting total defense by 32 yards per game, scoring defense by three points per game and third-down defense by 14.5%.
Auburn isn’t the only SEC school where Mason has gained experience. He was the head coach at Vanderbilt from 2014-20.
Before that, he coached defensive backs and then became the associate head coach and defensive coordinator at Stanford, facing Gundy and the Cowboys in the 2012 Fiesta Bowl. The next season, Mason was a finalist for the Broyles Award, the prestigious honor for the top assistant coach in college football. This is something he has in common with former OSU coordinator Knowles, who was a 2021 finalist.
“Derek is a great addition to Oklahoma State football and to our culture,” Gundy said in the press release. “I’m looking forward to getting him over here and getting started as soon as possible.”
Mason also met Gundy in January 2020, when they were two of the four coaches featured on the ESPNU Coaches Film Room broadcast of the national championship game between LSU and Clemson.
Mason gained NFL experience from 2007-09, when he was an assistant defensive backs coach for the Minnesota Vikings, and he played college football at Northern Arizona.
