The St. Louis Cardinals announced that Stillwater’s Matt Holliday will be inducted into the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame, joining Julian Javier and Charles Comiskey.
Holliday is currently an assistant on the staff of brother Josh Holliday's Oklahoma State team.
According to the official Cardinals’ press release, Holliday led the nominations in fan voting.
A four-time All-Star during his time with the Cardinals, Holliday played in 982 games for St. Louis where he had over 1,000 hits with 616 RBIs and 156 home runs. He won a World Series title with the Cardinals in 2011.
“Matt Holliday made an immediate impact upon joining the Cardinals a week before the trade deadline in 2009, hitting .606 (20-for-33) with 3 HR and 10 RBI in his first nine games in St. Louis, including two four-hit performances,” the release reads. “After becoming a free agent at the end of that season, the Cardinals re-signed the slugging outfielder to the largest free agent contract in franchise history. Holliday followed up with three straight All-Star appearances from 2010-12 (and another selection in 2015), a Silver Slugger Award in 2010 and a World Series championship in 2011. He led the Cardinals in OPS for three consecutive seasons from 2012-2014 and received MVP votes in five of his eight seasons in St. Louis. He smacked an emotional pinch-hit home run in his penultimate at-bat for the Cardinals, sending the home crowd into a frenzy that cumulated with a standing ovation. Holliday ranks third all-time among Cardinals outfielders in career home runs and is tied for third among all players in postseason games played (61).”
Holliday was drafted in 1998 by the Colorado Rockies and made his Major League debut in 2004. He was a three-time All-Star with the Rockies, which included a 2007 season as the National League batting champion. His career included stops with the Oakland Athletics, New York Yankees and another stint with the Rockies.
In 2019, Holliday was named a member of the 2020 Class of the National High School Hall of Fame.
“We take great pride in the selection process we use for electing new members of the Cardinals Hall of Fame,” Cardinals Chairman and CEO Bill DeWitt Jr. said in the press release. “I’d like to thank our fans as well as the Red Ribbon Committee who cast their votes for this year’s induction class. Congratulations to Matt Holliday, Julián Javier and the late Charles Comiskey on this tremendous honor. We look forward to celebrating the achievements of these players during our induction ceremony in August.”
The enshrinement ceremony will Aug. 27 at Ballpark Village during Hall of Fame Weekend.
