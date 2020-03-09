One of Stillwater High’s most accomplished athletes will be recognized at the national level.
Former multi-sport star Matt Holliday was announced Monday as a member of the 2020 Class of the National High School Hall of Fame.
Holliday was one of two nominees submitted by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association, and is one of seven athletes who will be inducted into the National Federation of State High School Associations’ National High School Hall of Fame.
Holliday established an Oklahoma state record with 35 touchdown passes during his junior year with the Pioneer football team. As a senior, Holliday earned All-American honors and his region’s Gatorade Player of the Year award in both football and baseball.
Holliday was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the seventh round of the 1998 Major League Baseball draft, and chose to start his professional career right out of high school.
He would go on to have a 15-year MLB career, playing for the Rockies, Oakland Athletics, St. Louis Cardinals (where he won a World Series title) and the New York Yankees.
He finished fifth in the National League Rookie of the Year voting in 2004 while with the Rockies, and second in the Most Valuable Player voting in 2007 when he hit .340 with 36 home runs and 137 RBI – leading Colorado to its only World Series appearance.
He was a seven-time MLB All-Star, the 2007 NLCS MVP and a four-time Silver Slugger Award winner.
Holliday joined his brother Josh Holliday this season as a volunteer assistant for Oklahoma State baseball.
The Hall of Fame ceremony will take place July 1 during the NFHS Summer Meeting in Denver.
